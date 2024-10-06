As Milton approaches, Central Florida sandbag locations open

What is now Tropical Storm Milton is expected to make landfall as a hurricane by Wednesday crossing the state widely impacting Central Florida.

So far, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 35 of the state’s 67 counties. Among them are Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties.

This listing will be updated as more Sandbag locations are announced.

Orange County

Orange County Public Works will open six sandbag locations Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sites could close early on Tuesday due to weather. Sand and up to 10 bags will be provided on site but residents will need to provide their own shovel. People with special needs who require help with sandbags should call 407-836-3111.

The locations:



Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando

Clarcona Horse Park, 3535 Damon Road, Apopka

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando

Meadow Woods Creation Center, 1752 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando

West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden

Winter Park

Winter Park will open its sandbag site Monday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The city will provide sand, bags and shovels for residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will be allowed up to eight sandbags. City staff will be onsite to assist those who physically unable to fill the bags themselves. Proof of residency is required in the form of a driver’s license, valid ID or utility bill.

The location:



Rollins Softball Field Parking lot, 452 Harper St.

Seminole County

The Seminole County sandbag operation is open Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The county will provide bags and sand, but residents need to bring their own shovels. No assistance will be provided for people who need help.

The location:



Boombah Sports Complex (overflow parking lot), 3325 Cameron Avenue, Sanford

Oviedo

The city of Oviedo will begin its sandbag operation on Monday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents are required to bring their own shovel to the self-serve site. Staff and volunteers will be onsite to assist people who are physically unable to fill their bags. There is a 10 bag maximum and you do not have to be a city resident.

The location:



1725 Evans Street

Altomonte Springs

The city of Altomonte Springs will open two sandbag locations Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Shovels are not provided and there is a limit of 15 bags. Staff will be onsite for people in need of help.

The locations:



Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive (off S. Ronald Reagan Blvd.)

Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane (off Spring Oaks Blvd.)

Longwood

Sand and bags will be available to Longwood residents from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The site is unstaffed.

The location:



Candyland Sports Complex, 599 Longdale Avenue

Winter Springs

The Winter Springs sandbag operation is open beginning Friday October 4 through Sunday October 6 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It’s a self-serve location with a maximum of 15 bags per household. Shovels are not provided.

The location:

Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive (enter via SR 434 and Central Winds Drive. Once inside the park, continue to the roundabout to the left and then straight to the parking area at the rear of the park.)

Sanford

Sanford will have sandbags available on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The site is unstaffed and residents will need to provide their own shovels.

The location:



Public Works Complex, 800 W. Fulton Street

Osceola County

Osceola County will open one sandbag locations on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sand and bags will be provided but residents will need to bring their own shovels. There is a 25-bag maximum per household. Supplies are limited and are first-come, first-served.

The location:



Osceola Heritage Park, 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee

New Smyrna Beach

Sandbags are available in New Smyrna Beach 24 hours a day at the self-serve site. Staff will be onsite to assist residents to are physically unable between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. There is a 15-bag maximum.

The location:



Sports Complex football stadium, 2335 Sunset Drive

Daytona Beach

Sandbags will be available for Daytona Beach residents Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There is a 10-bag limit and residents must bring their own shovel.

The location:



Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue

Edgewater

The are two 24-hour self-serve locations open for Edgewater residents. The Mango Tree location will be staffed until October 9 from noon until 6 p.m. Outside of staffed hours, residents should bring their own bags and shovels. There is a 10-bag maximum and proof of residency is required.

The locations:



Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive

Edgewater Fire and Rescue Association Fire Hall, 2616 Hibiscus Drive

Port Orange

Sandbags will be available for Port Orange residents on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The site is self-service only and residents must bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags.

The location:



City Center Complex, 4655 City Center Circle (between Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert by City Hall)

Polk County

Polk County will open sandbag sites on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Proof of residence is required and there is a limit of 10 prefilled bags per household.

The locations:

