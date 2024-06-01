Hurricane Guide
It’s that time of year again. Florida’s hurricane season lasts from June 1 until November 30. If you’re new to the state or just in need of information on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, the WMFE news team has compiled links to some of the most important information you’ll need.
Stay Safe this hurricane season and remember, WMFE is here to keep you up-do-date with life and property saving information.
RESOURCE LINKS
CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTY EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Polk | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia
STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:
NOAA | Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA
MORE RESOURCE LINKS:
Disaster Supply Kit Checklist
Flood maps
Know your Zone
Evacuation plan
Shelters
Preparing your homes
Medicine refills
Hurricane safety for people with dementia
Special Needs Registry
Planning for your pet
Horse owner hurricane preparation
What to do if you lose power
Power outage map
Dangers after a hurricane
Cleanup after a hurricane
Food Safety
Generator safety
Where to find gas
Report price gouging
Mosquitoes after a storm
Encountering wildlife after a hurricane
Beekeeper preparedness
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
Emergency help: 911
SAIL Hotline: 1-800-342-3557
FEMA: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)
Non Emergency Support Services: 211
TERMS TO KNOW
Language surrounding hurricanes and other storms can often be confusing. With that in mind, we’ve also compiled a list of terms and their definitions.
Tropical Cyclone: Low pressure system that forms over warm tropical waters.
Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.
Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.
Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.
Major hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. These are category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes.
Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in an area within the next 36 hours.
Tropical storm watch: A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.
Hurricane Warning: A hurricane warning is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or greater are expected in an area within the next 36 hours.
Hurricane Watch: A hurricane watch is issued when hurricane force winds are possible in an area within the next 48 hours.
Eye: The center of the hurricane.
Eyewall: The band or ring of clouds that surrounds the eye of a hurricane.
Landfall: The moment the center of the hurricane reaches the coastline.
Outer bands: An outer ring of rainfall and thunderstorms that surrounds a hurricane. Usually this is the first part of the storm to make landfall.
Storm surge: A rise in sea level corresponding with a hurricane or other intense storm at sea.
Cone of uncertainty: A diagram showing the projected path of a tropical storm or hurricane over the next five days.
Spaghetti plot: A diagram showing multiple paths a tropical storm or hurricane could take based on different prediction models.
Hurricane names: Any tropical cyclone that becomes a tropical storm or hurricane gets a name. Here’s the list of this year’s names.
National Hurricane Center: The National Hurricane Center or NHC issues watches, warnings and advisories for tropical weather.
Hurricane season: The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. This is when tropical cyclones are most likely to form in the Atlantic.
The peak of hurricane season: September 10 is the peak of hurricane season. Most hurricanes form between mid-August and mid-October.
Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (ranking): The scale ranks a hurricane’s potential to do property damage based on its maximum sustained wind speeds. Hurricanes can be category 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 storms.
Latest Storm News
Officials warn about dangerous rip currents this weekend from distant Beryl as it tracks towards Texas/MexicoAfter a rash of rip current deaths in Florida, officials are urging people to stay extra vigilant the remainder of the holiday weekend as distant Beryl churns up the surf along the Gulf coast and southeastern US. Here's Florida Storms'digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson with more.
Beryl continues to hammer Jamaica on Wednesday, then the Cayman Islands. Long-term forecasts vary in final track and intensity.
After a deadly end to the month of June with rip current deaths, there will be a few days of calmer conditions before dangerous rip current risks arrive for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Forecasters warn that Hurricane Beryl could be a sign of a very hyperactive hurricane season that is already one for the history books.
Beryl poses no current threats to the Southeast. Interests in the western Caribbean are urged to monitor the forecast.
The second tropical depression of the season has formed and it will likely strengthen as it continues to move closer to the Caribbean this weekend.
Deep Saharan dust will move and give way for a robust tropical way to enter the Caribbean and likely develop into a tropical system next week.
The latest in the GOES-R satellite series launched Tuesday afternoon that will carry the latest weather technology and advancements into the year 2030.
A new weather eye launches into space on Tuesday, June 25 with the latest technology that will help meteorologists and other scientists bring the best forecasts in Earth and Space!
lightning safety awareness
There is a low chance for the tropical disturbance to become a tropical depression before it comes near Florida. There will be extensive marine and beach impacts.
Volunteers with the nonprofit Seniors First are distributing the battery-powered, suitcase-like units in Orange, Seminole and Polk counties.