© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Water management district stands ready, ahead of Milton and amid minor flooding

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:48 PM EDT
The National Weather Service’s Southeast River Forecast Center tool shows conditions for several gauges along the St. Johns River as of 1:30 p.m. on October 7, 2024.
Screengrab
/
National Weather Service's Southeast River Forecast Center
The National Weather Service’s Southeast River Forecast Center tool shows conditions for several gauges along the St. Johns River as of 1:30 p.m. on October 7, 2024.

As of 1:30pm Monday, the National Weather Service was forecasting that some kind of mitigation action would be necessary to prepare for “significant hydrologic activity” at four St. Johns River monitoring gauges in east Central Florida: near Astor, DeLand, Lake Harney and Sanford.

At the Astor gauge in Lake County, a flood warning was in effect until further notice, impacting Lake and Volusia counties. Minor flooding was already occurring at that portion of the river, with water levels reaching 2.84 feet (above Astor’s flood stage of 2.3 feet), and moderate flooding of 3-4 feet predicted by later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the river’s Lake Harney gauge recorded water levels of 5.91 feet Monday afternoon, inching close to 6 feet: the marker for when mitigation action is necessary for that part of the river, per NWS. Minor flooding of 8.3 feet was predicted for that part of the river by Saturday morning.

Flood watches were in effect for the St. Johns River near Lake Harney, DeLand and Sanford, with the NWS advising of possible flash flooding. At the river gauges for DeLand and Sanford, hurricane watches were also in effect, advising hurricane-force winds were possible somewhere within those areas within the next 48 hours.

The St. Johns River Water Management District’s Emergency Operations Center was fully activated to Level 1 (full activation) as of early Monday afternoon, so as to coordinate directly with EOCs at the state and county levels. All District-managed lands, including campgrounds and navigational locks, would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, according to the District.

“The District is closely tracking Hurricane Milton’s path and monitoring water levels to ensure we can assist local governments and other regional and state agencies if needed. Additionally, the District’s pump strike teams are on standby to assist communities that may be affected by flooding,” according to a press release from the District.

For more information on water levels and emergency contacts in your area, visit: https://www.sjrwmd.com/storm/ 

Updated: October 7, 2024 at 7:05 PM EDT
All District offices will close Wednesday, Oct. 9, and remain closed until building safety assessments are complete. All District-managed lands, including campgrounds and navigational locks, will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will stay closed until further notice, according to a press release issued by the St. Johns River Water Management District Monday afternoon.
Tags
Environment & Climate StormsCentral Florida News
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
See stories by Molly Duerig
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details