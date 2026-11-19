Heavy rain across Central Florida intensified on Thursday, leading to flash flooding in Brevard and Volusia counties and flooding in parts of Seminole and Orange Counties.

Brevard County has opened a relief shelter out of its Walter Butler Community Center in Cocoa at 4201 N, Cocoa Blvd. It’s open to the general public, including families hoping to bring pets and individuals with special medical needs.

“Residents going to shelters will need to take their own supplies, including bedding, folding chairs, or sleeping bags; any needed medications; multiple changes of clothing and sturdy shoes; personal hygiene items; and entertainment items, like games, cards, books or magazines,” the county wrote in a statement on Thursday morning.

The county also shared information from the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida. The agency said its volunteers are working with the county and local partners to open a shelter at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center, 2547 Bruce D. Buggs St. in Melbourne.

For more information, you can call the Community Information Hotline at 211.

Schools

Public schools are closed Thursday and Friday in both Brevard and Volusia counties.

This means an early start to the Thanksgiving break.

"We look forward to welcoming students back on Monday, November 30," Volusia County Schools said in making the announcement on its website.

Road closures

Flooding led to closures along numerous major roadways across Central Florida, including on U.S. 1 and along parts of East Colonial Drive.

Melbourne is warning residents to avoid driving because of flooding.

Here is an incomplete list of roads that had flooded as of late Thursday morning:

Flooding on State Road 528 West, at the ramp from State Road 520, south of Bithlo in eastern Orange County.

The National Weather Service reports flooding in Melbourne on Florida Avenue west of Babcock Street. Flooding is also reported at the intersection of Aurora Road and Commodore Boulevard.

In Palm Bay, part of Port Malabar Boulevard is flooded near Turkey Creek.

In East Orange County, East Colonial Drive was flooded at the intersection with Chuluota Road, near Bithlo, at about 11:54 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

US-1 has seen flooding in multiple locations, including near the South Street intersection, at Viera Boulevard, and at Barnes Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation is directing anyone considering driving to check the state map of road closures at fl511.com .

As of Thursday morning, the city of Palm Bay announced these roads are experiencing hazardous conditions:



Port Malabar Road at Vance/Apollo Circle

Briar Creek

Indian River Drive at Palm Bay Estates

881 Knecht Road

Daytona Drive at Bianca Drive

Main Street at Hudson Avenue

Abbot Avenue west of Badger Drive

Bianca Drive at Hampton

Port Malabar Road at Daytona Drive

Port Malabar Boulevard at US 1

Forrest Knoll at Freel

Hagdon at San Filippo Drive

Cogan Drive at Palo Alto

Paramount at San Diego

Americana Boulevard at Altamira

Di Lido at Americana

Emerson Drive at August

Evergreen at Burlington

Fallon at Ladner

Cimarron at Knecht (lift station pump failure reported)

“Please use caution when traveling,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Do not drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways. Conditions can change quickly, and additional closures may be necessary.

The city of Titusville has provided a list of roads experiencing hazardous conditions as of about 1:30 p.m.:



Cathedral Way/Crystal Ct – Impassable

Capron/Knox – nearly impassable

Harrison/Demaret (in front of Cresent Wood Asst Liv’g) – Impassable

Crest/Overlook – nearly impassable

Barna/River Oaks – nearly impassable

Minor road damage S Hopkins—Passable not causing road closure

Raney btw Florencia/Willowgreen - Impassable

Singleton between tropic and 405 - Passable with signage up.

Oakhill and country club - Passable

Harrison/Royal Oak – Impassable

Hemlock/Slashpine/Hickory Lake – Impassable

Barna/Country Club Dr - Impassable

The city also listed these "Areas of significant concern":

NB US1/Marina (at base of the bridge)

Country Club Dr/Oakhill/Raney

405/Park - Barricade placed on road hazard

Deleon Avenue - Elizabeth/Cora area

The city will have an update at 4:00 p.m. or sooner on its Facebook page .

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors declared a local state of emergency because of the widespread flooding that has afflicted the community this week.

Record flooding along St. Johns River

The ongoing rainfall has broken flooding records along the St. Johns River.

Near the river’s Cocoa Beach water monitoring gauge by Lake Poinsett, water levels were at their highest level since the U.S. Geological Survey began collecting records 73 years ago.

Just after midnight on Thursday, the gauge surpassed 17.55 feet, the last high water mark that the USGS recorded in October of 1953.

At 10:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, the river was eight inches higher.

Moderate flooding is already occurring along the St. Johns near Astor, in Lake and Volusia counties. The NWS was forecasting on Thursday afternoon that the flooding in those areas would intensify to a “major” level by the end of the day.

Sandbags

Current information on sandbags can be found at these webpages:

Advisories

The National Weather Service has extended a “life threatening” flash flood warning for Central Brevard County and its communities, including the following:

Melbourne

Titusville

Rockledge

Cocoa

Cocoa Beach

Satellite Beach

Cape Canaveral

Sharpes

Port Saint John

Port Canaveral

Merritt Island

Playalinda Beach

Patrick Space Force Base

Mims

Indian Harbour Beach

Jetty Park

Canaveral Groves

Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge

Viera

Its most recent flash flooding update for Brevard extended that warning until 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated later in the day.