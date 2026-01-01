© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Space on Tap Event Series

Space on Tap is a live, semi-scripted space-science show touring Central Florida, mixing comedy, audience interaction and big cosmic questions.
Space on Tap and Are We There Yet event series

Event Tour Dates & Tickets

March 23, 2026Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Orlando, FL.Get Notified
(We'll email when tickets are available)
July 9, 2026Location TBDcheck back for tickets
October 2026Location TBDcheck back for tickets

    WHAT IS SPACE ON TAP?

    Less lecture. More conversation.

    Space on Tap is a live, semi-scripted space-science show hosted by Brendan Byrne and produced by Central Florida Public Media. Touring Central Florida three times each year, each stop blends comedy, audience participation, and big cosmic questions into an experience that feels more like a great night out than a science class.

    Every show is designed to be fresh and interactive inviting the audience to play, ask, laugh, and think together.

    What to Expect:

    • Interactive games and audience prompts
    • Live conversations with scientists and astronauts
    • A shared sense of curiosity, discovery, and delight

    FEATURED EVENT

    Space on Tap | Live at Judson’s Live

    Thursday, February 19, 2026 atJudson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
    Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Are We There Yet?
    This launch event marks the first stop of the Space on Tap tour and kicks off our anniversary year with a high-energy evening designed specifically for an adult audience - smart, playful, and just a little nerdy in the best way.

    TICKET OPTIONS

    Tickets start at $19.97 with a VIP Meet & Greet add-on option available.
    Get Notified when tickets go on sale!

    HOST

    Brendan Byrne

    Host, Space on Tap | Senior Editor, Central Florida Public Media

    Brendan Byrne
    Brendan Byrne is the host of Are We There Yet?, Central Florida Public Media’s nationally recognized space show. Known for making complex science feel accessible, funny, and deeply human, Brendan brings curiosity, warmth, and quick wit to every Space on Tap performance.

    GUESTS

    Guest for March 23, 2026 event at Judson's Live
    Winston Scott, Veteran NASA astronaut
    Addie Dove, University of Central Florida professor
    Kerri Donaldson, University of Central Florida professor

    WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE SHOW

    A guided journey - with room to play
    Each Space on Tap event follows a loose structure that leaves space for surprise.

    You can expect:

    • VIP meet & greet
    • Opening remarks and show framing
    • Audience games like “Famous First Words” and “Fact or Fab”
    • Live conversations with scientists and astronauts
    • A special live taping of Curious Space
    • A behind-the-scenes look at how public media stories are made
    • A closing reveal of the next Space on Tap theme

    You don’t need to know anything about space to enjoy the show. Curiosity is the only prerequisite.

    MERCH & EXTRAS

    Tour-exclusive items available on site
    Limited-edition signed posters
    Space on Tap stickers
    Pint glasses or enamel mugs
    Merch is available before and after the show. Some items are included with ticket upgrades.