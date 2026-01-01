Space on Tap Event Series
Event Tour Dates & Tickets
|March 23, 2026
|Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Orlando, FL.
|July 9, 2026
|Location TBD
|check back for tickets
|October 2026
|Location TBD
|check back for tickets
WHAT IS SPACE ON TAP?
Less lecture. More conversation.
Space on Tap is a live, semi-scripted space-science show hosted by Brendan Byrne and produced by Central Florida Public Media. Touring Central Florida three times each year, each stop blends comedy, audience participation, and big cosmic questions into an experience that feels more like a great night out than a science class.
Every show is designed to be fresh and interactive inviting the audience to play, ask, laugh, and think together.
What to Expect:
- Interactive games and audience prompts
- Live conversations with scientists and astronauts
- A shared sense of curiosity, discovery, and delight
FEATURED EVENT
Space on Tap | Live at Judson’s Live
Thursday, February 19, 2026 atJudson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Are We There Yet?
This launch event marks the first stop of the Space on Tap tour and kicks off our anniversary year with a high-energy evening designed specifically for an adult audience - smart, playful, and just a little nerdy in the best way.
TICKET OPTIONS
Tickets start at $19.97 with a VIP Meet & Greet add-on option available.
HOST
Brendan Byrne
Host, Space on Tap | Senior Editor, Central Florida Public Media
GUESTS
Guest for March 23, 2026 event at Judson's Live
Winston Scott, Veteran NASA astronaut
Addie Dove, University of Central Florida professor
Kerri Donaldson, University of Central Florida professor
WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE SHOW
A guided journey - with room to play
Each Space on Tap event follows a loose structure that leaves space for surprise.
You can expect:
- VIP meet & greet
- Opening remarks and show framing
- Audience games like “Famous First Words” and “Fact or Fab”
- Live conversations with scientists and astronauts
- A special live taping of Curious Space
- A behind-the-scenes look at how public media stories are made
- A closing reveal of the next Space on Tap theme
You don’t need to know anything about space to enjoy the show. Curiosity is the only prerequisite.
MERCH & EXTRAS
Tour-exclusive items available on site
Limited-edition signed posters
Space on Tap stickers
Pint glasses or enamel mugs
Merch is available before and after the show. Some items are included with ticket upgrades.