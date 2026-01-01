Space on Tap Event Series

Event Tour Dates & Tickets

March 23, 2026 Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Orlando, FL. Get Notified

WHAT IS SPACE ON TAP?

Less lecture. More conversation.

Space on Tap is a live, semi-scripted space-science show hosted by Brendan Byrne and produced by Central Florida Public Media. Touring Central Florida three times each year, each stop blends comedy, audience participation, and big cosmic questions into an experience that feels more like a great night out than a science class.

Every show is designed to be fresh and interactive inviting the audience to play, ask, laugh, and think together.

What to Expect:



Interactive games and audience prompts

Live conversations with scientists and astronauts

A shared sense of curiosity, discovery, and delight

FEATURED EVENT

Space on Tap | Live at Judson’s Live

Thursday, February 19, 2026 atJudson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Are We There Yet?

This launch event marks the first stop of the Space on Tap tour and kicks off our anniversary year with a high-energy evening designed specifically for an adult audience - smart, playful, and just a little nerdy in the best way.

TICKET OPTIONS

Tickets start at $19.97 with a VIP Meet & Greet add-on option available.

HOST

Brendan Byrne

Host, Space on Tap | Senior Editor, Central Florida Public Media

Brendan Byrne Brendan Byrne is the host of Are We There Yet?, Central Florida Public Media’s nationally recognized space show. Known for making complex science feel accessible, funny, and deeply human, Brendan brings curiosity, warmth, and quick wit to every Space on Tap performance.

GUESTS

Guest for March 23, 2026 event at Judson's Live

Winston Scott, Veteran NASA astronaut

Addie Dove, University of Central Florida professor

Kerri Donaldson, University of Central Florida professor

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE SHOW

A guided journey - with room to play

Each Space on Tap event follows a loose structure that leaves space for surprise.

You can expect:



VIP meet & greet

Opening remarks and show framing

Audience games like “Famous First Words” and “Fact or Fab”

Live conversations with scientists and astronauts

A special live taping of Curious Space

A behind-the-scenes look at how public media stories are made

A closing reveal of the next Space on Tap theme

You don’t need to know anything about space to enjoy the show. Curiosity is the only prerequisite.

MERCH & EXTRAS

Tour-exclusive items available on site

Limited-edition signed posters

Space on Tap stickers

Pint glasses or enamel mugs

Merch is available before and after the show. Some items are included with ticket upgrades.