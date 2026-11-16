More flooding could be in store for Brevard County this week, even as the area continues reeling from damage caused by recent, record-breaking rains. This time, though, the county has more lead time to prepare.

Earlier this month, more than 20 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in some places south of U.S. 192. The rain started coming down in the middle of the night.

RELATED: Brevard flooding brings voting challenges and 200-plus high-water rescues

“In this case, we have a rainfall event that's going to be spread out over a period of days. And people have [an] opportunity right now to get prepared for that,” said Brevard Emergency Management Communications Director Don Walker.

To help prepare, the county will provide free sandbags for residents all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until it gets dark. There will be three sandbag locations: one in Cocoa, one in Melbourne and another in Palm Bay.

Titusville residents can also fill up sandbags at a self-service site at 385 N. Singleton Ave.

Brevard County Emergency Management Office / X Brevard County residents can pick up free sandbags at three locations Tuesday.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa is already at a major flood stage of just over 17 feet, following the heavy rains earlier this month. The river’s high water levels are already causing some roads and yards to flood.

Because the St. Johns River flows north, more rain in Brevard County this week could eventually raise water levels farther north, including in Volusia County. Volusia officials are advising residents to take precautions and review household emergency plans, especially those who live in low-lying coastal areas or near waterways like the St. Johns.

RELATED: Could Brevard’s flash flood be a sign of things to come?

This year’s El Niño will likely bring wetter-than-normal winter conditions to Florida.

El Niño is a climate pattern fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific. Climate change is also driving up ocean temperatures to record highs.

Strong El Niño years tend to include at least one or two heavy rainfall events, according to climatologists. That means more than six inches of rain over 24 hours in a given location.