Most of East Central Florida is under flood watch, including counties like Brevard, Seminole, Volusia and more.

At least three to six inches of rainfall is expected for the majority of Central Florida while specific areas along the coast could see between eight and 12 inches of rain. County leaders and residents in Brevard and Volusia are preparing for additional rainfall and flood just weeks after a record-setting rain event.

Brevard County

In Brevard County, the area could see record breaking floods from the St. Johns River near Cocoa. This extreme rainfall comes just weeks after the county saw record breaking rainfall, with some areas recording up to 20 inches of rain.

Don Walker, the Communications Director for Brevard County Emergency Management, said this storm pattern will be different than the rainfall they had earlier this month.

“We're not expecting any one big event like we had two weeks ago,” Walker said. “We're expecting just bands of rain, and then maybe some clearing, and then another bands of rain. And if any particular area gets hit rather heavily, they could see the higher range of rainfall.

Walker said the county has been preparing for the rainfall and potential flooding for days. He said people have been lining up at sandbag locations and taking this seriously, especially since the county just had the historic rainfall levels.

“We've had the opportunity not only to prepare ourselves at emergency operations center, but also to get the word out to the community, to get sandbags out there to distribute for people that might need it, and then also to push the preparedness message to our residents,” Walker said. “A lot of them are very anxious because of the flooding that occurred two weeks ago. Unfortunately, some homes were hit, so we understand that there's a lot of anxiety out there in the community. But there's one cure for that anxiety, and that's to be prepared.”

Residents still reeling from record-breaking rains earlier this month worry about how more flooding could affect already-saturated land.

The Outback Nursery in Mims is typically open on weekends, but had to close the weekend of Nov. 7, following this month’s earlier heavy rains. Owner Amy Gray said she’d planned to start selling poinsettias, Christmas gnomes and other holiday merchandise this weekend — but may need to instead close the nursery again, depending on how much rain the area takes on.

Gray said she’s worried about her own home, too. Last October, there was 38 inches of standing water on the property following heavy rainfall, she said.

“Every time, we get nervous. It's always there, in the back of your mind, for sure,” Gray said. “We definitely want to be open this weekend ... Hopefully, we all get through this and life is normal.”

The St. Johns River Water Management District had activated its Emergency Operations Center as of Wednesday afternoon. There is potential for significant flooding in parts of the district’s service area, including areas near Cocoa and Lake Harney, according to a press release.

District staff will be monitoring levees, canals, pump stations and other critical flood protection infrastructure in the coming days.

“If forecasted rainfall totals are realized, water levels in some locations could approach those experienced during Hurricane Irma,” according to a press release from the district.

This year’s El Niño is expected to send a lot of rain to Florida this fall and winter, according to climatologists. Strong El Niño years, like this one, tend to include at least one or two heavy rainfall events — meaning more than six inches of rain over 24 hours in a given location.

RELATED: Could Brevard’s flash flood be a sign of things to come?

El Niño is a climate pattern fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific. Climate change is also driving up ocean temperatures to record highs.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Flood warnings and river levels.

Volusia County

Neighboring Volusia County is also taking precautions. Clayton Jackson, the county’s Public Information Officer said while they are preparing for the lower rainfall, between three and six inches, but there is the possibility of some areas seeing up to 12 inches. He advised residents to take precautions as the rain continues.

“We try to reiterate that the first sign of excessive rainfall is usually those pulling water over roads,” Jackson said “So, that's one of the big safety messaging we want to get out there is [the] potential for hydroplaning increases as well as the standing water along roads. If you come across that, do not try to go through it.”

Officials continue to monitor rising water levels in the St. Johns River. At Astor, near the county’s border with Lake County, the river is forecast to reach a moderate flood stage either Thursday or Friday and continue climbing this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The county encourages residents to download the Volusia Emergency Management app for severe weather notifications.

Just south of Orange City, resident Michele Kremer says she’s worried about the standing water already rising on her roughly 12 acres of land.

“It's totally saturated,” Kremer said. “That whole area cannot take any more water.”

Kremer is among about two dozen Volusia County residents suing developers and the county for alleged stormwater mismanagement. The two separate lawsuits filed by Morgan & Morgan attorneys argue that private property, including Kremer’s land, is being wrongfully used for stormwater retention.

RELATED: ‘This isn’t a lake’: Inside one battle for better stormwater management in Volusia County

Seminole County

Seminole County is also preparing for flash floods in neighborhoods and on roadways.

Alan Harris, the Emergency Manager of Seminole County, said the area has been under a state of emergency for weeks, beginning some weeks ago after heavy rains. With bodies of water like the St. Johns River and Lake Jessup, he said the county is preparing for major flooding from rainfall and overflow from nearby waterways.

“There are thankfully not any homes that are flooded at this moment, but there are some that are incredibly close,” Harris said. “We're certainly monitoring those lower-lying homes.”

Osceola and Orange Counties are expecting lesser amounts of rainfall and are not opening up sandbag sites at this time.

Sandbag locations

Brevard County:

Sandbag information and locations can be found here.

The newest location is at Chain of Lakes, located at 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville, FL 32976. It will be open from 10 a.m. and until further notice, weather permitting.

The following sites are also open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phantom Fireworks, 2725 W. King Street #520, Cocoa, FL

New Shiloh Christian Center, 3900 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL

The Compound, enter at the corner of J.A. Bombardier Blvd. & DeGroodt Rd. SW, Palm Bay

Volusia County:

More sandbag information, as well as limits and materials needed are here.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 36, 180 N. State Road 415, Osteen. This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake County Fire Rescue Station 10 at 23023 State Road 40, Astor is open 24/7 until further notice.

The City of Edgewater has two sites open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 902 West Park Avenue, Edgewater and 1898 Air Park Road, Edgewater.

The City of Port Orange sandbag site is at 4057 Bruner Road, Port Orange. Its open from 10 am until dark on Nov. 18.

The City of Daytona Beach’s site is at 11 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The Town of Ponce Inlet’s site is at 4875 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20

The City of New Smyrna Beach’s site is at 124 Industrial Park Avenue, New Smyrna Beach and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, and 20

The City of Ormond Beach’s site is at 440 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach. It's open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18

The City of Holly Hill’s site is at Holly Hill Public Works Yard on 10th Street. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18

The City of Oak Hill’s site is at 234 US-1, Oak Hill. It's open on Nov. 18.

Seminole County:

Seminole County has two sandbag locations open. Sandbag information can be found here.

The following locations are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.