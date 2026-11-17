Florida roads will be busier than normal during the Thanksgiving holiday period, but record travel is not expected amid affordability pressures and high gas prices.

The auto club AAA projects 4.62 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, down 0.2 percent from last year.

"We're expecting actually a slight dip in the number of people who are traveling for Thanksgiving. That's largely due to a variety of affordability issues,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Consumers are dealing with stubborn inflation, sharply higher gas prices, and limited growth in real disposable income."

Small decreases are expected among those driving and flying next week. Gas prices in Florida were $3.60 per gallon Monday, down over recent months but still 68 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Prices for hotels and airfare are also up, compared to last year.

Still, the lure of theme parks, cruises and warm weather helps drive holiday travel to the Sunshine State.

Orlando ranks first among Thanksgiving travel destinations nationally, followed by Fort Lauderdale and Miami, according to AAA. Tampa sits at sixth place on the list, after Los Angeles and New York.

"Despite a very slight pullback in the number of travelers compared to years past, the roads and airports are going to be extremely busy, because we have millions of people who are going to be traveling during a concentrated period of time,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The busiest days to travel will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and during daytime hours on the weekend following the holiday.

