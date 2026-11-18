The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Melbourne and Jacksonville have issued Flood Watches for several counties, warning that repeated rounds of intense rainfall could produce significant flooding.

We forecast widespread rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across much of east-central Florida, with localized totals reaching 8 to 12 inches, particularly near the Atlantic coast. Northeast Florida is also facing a substantial rainfall threat, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor, where repeated downpours could overwhelm drainage systems and flood roads. Deep tropical moisture, persistent onshore winds, and a developing low-pressure system will keep conditions unsettled for several days.

Bands of heavy rain will impact the Space Coast throughout Thursday, possibly into Friday, and then move into the northeast region of Florida.

Central Florida: Significant flooding risk through Friday

The NWS office in Melbourne warns that excessive rainfall potential has increased across east-central Florida, including Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Cocoa, Vero Beach, and Fort Pierce. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday evening for much of the region, covering Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches are forecast across a wide area, while locations closer to the Atlantic coast could receive 8 to 12 inches. Isolated totals exceeding 12 inches are possible, particularly in parts of Brevard and Volusia counties.

Michael Lariosa Torrential rains flooded Davie, Florida, after heavy rainfall. Some locations in Broward County received over a foot of rain on Nov. 18.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of Florida's east-central coast under a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall (Level 3) from Wednesday through Friday. This signals an elevated potential for numerous flooding incidents, including some that could be significant. Repeated heavy downpours may lead to rapid water accumulation on roads, flooding in urban neighborhoods, and rising water levels in streams and drainage canals. Even inland communities could flood, even though the highest rainfall totals are concentrated near the coast.

Moderate flash flood risk across the Space Coast on Thursday.

Northeast Florida: Jacksonville and the I-95 corridor under threat

Farther north, flooding is possible along the I-95 corridor, particularly across Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Clay, and Putnam counties.

These counties remain under a Flood Watch through Friday, with widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches expected within the watch area. Locally higher accumulations of around 8 inches are possible, especially in coastal northeast Florida. Earlier forecast models also identified the potential for isolated storm totals of 8 to 12 inches in areas where heavy rain bands repeatedly develop over the same locations.

St. Johns and Flagler counties are among the areas of greatest concern. Slow-moving, repeatedly developing showers could deliver substantial rainfall in short periods, increasing the potential for flash flooding. The flooding threat may become particularly pronounced during high tide, when elevated coastal water levels can slow rainfall runoff and drainage. This could worsen flooding in low-lying coastal neighborhoods and areas with poor drainage.

The heavy rainfall is forecast to continue Thursday and Friday, with coastal northeast Florida facing the greatest risk.

Moderate flash flood risk from the Space Coast through Jacksonville on Friday into Saturday morning.

St. Johns River: Existing flooding could worsen

One of the most serious concerns is the St. Johns River, where flooding is already underway after exceptional rainfall in recent weeks.

The river near Cocoa, west of the city, has reached major flood stage. At 8:15 a.m. EST Wednesday, the river stood at 17.2 feet, well above its 16-foot flood stage. Additional rainfall is expected to push the river toward 17.4 feet by Saturday, potentially approaching its historical record flood level.

Floodwaters are already threatening homes and roads near Lake Poinsett, Rockledge, and Cocoa. Furtherl rises could furtherlimitt access to properties, low-lying neighborhoods, and areasnearo the river.

Flood warnings also remain in effect for sections of the St. Johns River near Geneva and Astor, while other monitoring locations could rise further as rainfall continues. River flooding may persist even after the heaviest rainfall ends, as runoff from surrounding areas continues flowing into the basin.

Strong onshore winds could aggravate flooding

Avoid any marine and beach activities this week.

In addition to heavy rainfall, persistent easterly winds will create hazardous coastal conditions across much of Florida's Atlantic shoreline. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph and occasional gusts reaching 40 mph near the coast.

These winds will produce rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and potentially significant beach erosion. Large waves and elevated coastal water levels could also complicate drainage during periods of heavy rainfall.

High Surf Advisories remain in effect through Friday, with breaking waves of 5 to 10 feet possible along portions of the east-central Florida coast. Heavy rain and elevated coastal water levels could increase flooding impacts in vulnerable shoreline communities.

High surf along Florida´s Atlantic Coast through the weekend.

When will the weather improve?

Heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding are expected to remain elevated through Friday, November 20, with some showers continuing into Saturday.

In northeast Florida, conditions should gradually improve over the weekend as the developing low-pressure system moves northeastward and away from the coastline. Across northeast Florida, weather should improve by Sunday, November 22, with generally dry conditions continuing into Monday and Tuesday. However, residents near rivers and other flood-prone areas should remain cautious, as water levels could continue rising even after rainfall decreases.

Across Central Florida, conditions will continue to improve over the weekend, and in South Florida, Friday will be dry, with partly sunny skies and minimal rain chances. Read more about what happened in South Florida overnight and the forecast for that area here.