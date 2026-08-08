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Angie Gallo and her daughter react to early results in the race for Orange County School Board chair.
Government & Politics
Live updates: Key Primary Election results in Central Florida
Numerous local elections, along with the party nominations for state and federal offices, are decided as Central Florida voters head to the polls on Primary Election Day.

Latest Midterm Election News
Election Results from Central Florida Public Media
ELECTION RESULTS
Local election results for Central Florida: County by county
See Election Results