Numerous local elections, along with the party nominations for state and federal offices, are decided as Central Florida voters head to the polls on Primary Election Day.
Latest Midterm Election News
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Surrounded by family, loved ones, and supporters, Ryan Elijah won the District 7 Republican primary and is now the party nominee entering the general election.
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Winning just under half of all Republican ballots cast, Donalds will carry a decisive fundraising lead into the November election against Democrat David Jolly.
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Gallo defeated fellow board member Alicia Farrant to become the next chair of the Orange County School Board.
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Voters will make the final call between Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and entrepreneur Chris Messina in a runoff election this November.
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The races are now set for three Florida Cabinet positions: commissioner of agriculture, chief financial officer and attorney general.
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Races will be decided at local, state and federal levels, including numerous nonpartisan local contests.
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When are polls open? Where should you vote? Will there be lines? All that and more will be answered in our guide.
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The new summary removes language that a circuit judge called “misleading and inaccurate” in favor of more neutral language.
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The issue isn’t expected to affect more than 1% of all ballots in the county. The board will meet on Tuesday morning to ensure that each ballot is correctly counted.
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The proposal would ultimately let homeowners pay property taxes as if their homes were worth $250,000 less.
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How neighbors’ water bills at a horse boarding facility are shaping votes on the property tax exemption amendmentAs part of Central Florida Seen and Heard: Vote Your Budget, we look at the Florida property tax exemption referendum, better known as Amendment 3, could save one woman $165 per month, but make city and county budgets unstable.
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Voters and groups are concerned about accessibility issues with digital ballots. The county will use physical and digital ballots for the November general election.
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As part of Central Florida Seen and Heard: Vote Your Budget, we look at policies that lessen or worsen hunger among low-income families and the approach taken by candidates in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.
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Businesses are increasingly replacing entry-level jobs with AI tools. But the trend is getting harder to ignore, including for Florida’s U.S. Senate candidates.