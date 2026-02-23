Talking Central Florida
Wednesdays @ 6:30 p.m.
Talking Central Florida host Steve Mort gets in-depth analysis from the journalists covering our region’s most important issues. The show is a production of the News Collaborative of Central Florida with support from Central Florida Public Media, the Orlando Sentinel, the Winter Park Voice, and the Central Florida Foundation.
Watch the Show on YouTube
Recent Episodes
This week, we take a look at the News Collaborative of Central Florida and how local outlets are working together to strengthen community journalism. Plus, Florida's "medical freedom" bill, and in-depth local reporting on development and e-bike regulation in Winter Park. Show notes: Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/ Oviedo Community News: https://oviedocommunitynews.org/ Joe Mario Pedersen's reporting on healthcare for Central Florida Public Media: https://www.cfpublic.org/people/joe-mario-pedersen Lot Split Request Puts Future of Gamble Rogers Estate in Question: https://winterparkvoice.com/lot-split-request-puts-future-of-gamble-rogers-estate-in-question/ Winter Park Voice reporting on electric scooters and bikes: https://winterparkvoice.com/have-complaints-about-electric-scooters-and-bikes-meeting-scheduled-for-next-month/