Talking Central Florida

This week, we take a look at the News Collaborative of Central Florida and how local outlets are working together to strengthen community journalism. Plus, Florida's "medical freedom" bill, and in-depth local reporting on development and e-bike regulation in Winter Park. Show notes: Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/ Oviedo Community News: https://oviedocommunitynews.org/ Joe Mario Pedersen's reporting on healthcare for Central Florida Public Media: https://www.cfpublic.org/people/joe-mario-pedersen Lot Split Request Puts Future of Gamble Rogers Estate in Question: https://winterparkvoice.com/lot-split-request-puts-future-of-gamble-rogers-estate-in-question/ Winter Park Voice reporting on electric scooters and bikes: https://winterparkvoice.com/have-complaints-about-electric-scooters-and-bikes-meeting-scheduled-for-next-month/

