United Launch Alliance is investigating what went wrong during Sunday’s launch of its Vulcan rocket that failed to deliver 40 satellites for Amazon’s internet constellation into orbit.

In a statement, ULA said that about 10 minutes after launching from Cape Canaveral, the Vulcan rocket experienced an anomaly and failed to get its payload of 40 Amazon internet satellites into orbit.

“We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible,” ULA said.

Sunday’s launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was Vulcan’s first launch in nearly nine months. Previously, two Vulcan launches experienced anomalies with the side solid rocket boosters (SRBs) of the rocket. ULA grounded the fleet as it investigated the issue.

ULA still has yet to find the root cause of the side booster issue, but the company implemented fixes ahead of the latest attempt.

While the company said it doesn’t “have any specific data yet to understand what occurred,” it appears the boosters aren’t to blame for this most recent issue. The SRBs are jettisoned from the rocket about a minute after launch, about nine minutes before ULA said the anomaly occurred.

The company says it doesn't yet know what happened, but will comb through the data to find out the cause of the anomaly and how Vulcan can get back to flight.

ULA has retired or ended production of its other rockets. Former space industry executive Dale Ketcham said that means a grounding of Vulcan is a blow to the company.

“It is a more meaningful loss because of the nature of the investment that ULA has in this vehicle,” said Ketcham.

The Vulcan rocket uses a pair of BE-4 boosters manufactured by Blue Origin. The boosters are also used on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and were the cause of an explosion that destroyed a launch pad in May and grounded that rocket. Blue Origin traced the explosion to an oxygen valve on the BE-4 engine and is implementing a fix.

While in the early stages of the investigation, it’s unclear where the anomaly occurred, but “if it's a BE-4, that's probably a worst case scenario,” Ketcham said.

This launch was the first of 38 launches planned for Amazon as it builds its internet satellite constellation called Amazon Leo, a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink.

“They very much need to get up there to be able to start generating capacity to effectively try to launch a competition with Starlink,” Ketcham said. “I know basically everyone would like to see competition because everybody likes choices, but that's a real problem for Amazon because that constellation is already very behind schedule.”

There are less than 400 Amazon Leo satellites currently in orbit. The company is planning for upwards of 5,000 satellites once fully operational.