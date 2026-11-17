Oviedo will cut spending by half on the dozen events it’s running over the next 11 months, including its winter parade and celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July and Oktoberfest.

And the City Council wants to find even more severe cuts to the events budget, as it prepares for looming multimillion-dollar budget shortfalls in the years ahead.

At the meeting Monday night, the council attempted to interpret the will of its voters as it weighed a new fire fee.

The events

Oviedo runs a dozen special events each year:



Bark and Brew

Tree Lighting

Winter Parade

Winterfest

Comedy nights in January, February, April, June and July

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

St. Patrick’s Day

Egg-Ceptional

Fourth of July

Oktoberfest

Each of those events requires money and staff time for planning, setting up and cleaning up at the event venue, deploying police and doing promotion.

Business sponsorships, fees from event vendors and admissions tickets help the city recoup some of those costs.

“We do solicit hundreds and thousands of sponsors and vendors all year round,” Recreation and Parks Director Paul Belden told the council on Monday. “We're hitting everybody up in the community.”

For some events, like its comedy shows, the city gets that extra money from admission tickets, too. The comedy shows are the only events that bring in more money than the city spends — anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

City of Oviedo / via Facebook Dogs and owners alike enjoy the sun for Oviedo’s Bark and Brew event on Nov. 7, 2026.

Special events are an exception for Recreation and Parks. Other programming offered by the department aims for a 30% cost recovery.

“As a department, we were 52% cost recovery when you total all special event programs,” Belden said Monday. “But on top of that, it's not just about the money. Sometimes it's about connecting with the community. And that's something that we've done as a city together, is we gather and we party, and the people have fun, the kids and families come out together — and that's what it's about. It's not always about the bottom line.”

A new calculus

The calculus changed earlier this month when Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment to slash homestead property taxes over the next two years.

Starting in January, Floridians will be able to pay taxes on their primary residence as though it’s worth $150,000 less than its assessed value. In 2028, that exemption will increase to $250,000, and index to inflation in subsequent years.

That’s going to translate to billions of dollars of lost revenue for local governments around the state.

Oviedo staff project that the city will be facing a $4.3 million budget deficit when they begin collecting property taxes next fall to fund the next fiscal year.

That gap will widen to $9.2 million under the full exemption.

A staff proposal

Even though Oviedo already has the money to fully fund special events for the rest of the current fiscal year, the Recreation and Parks Department started to develop possible cuts to the special event budget if Amendment 3 passed.

“This goal was to try to get to 100% [cost recovery]. … This was what we came up with,” Belden said.

Staff found cuts totaling a projected $109,977, which would yield a 70% cost recovery rate. That represents 28% of budgeted spending on those events, and more than half of net spending after accounting for revenues and sponsorships.

Screenshot / via City of Oviedo

The most drastic cuts are to the city’s winter parade and Winterfest, which would lose more than half of their budgets. Thousands more would be cut from its Fourth of July, St. Patrick’s Day and Oktoberfest events.

Many of those cuts come from limiting services and offerings to the community, partnering with other governments, or finding volunteers to do work without pay. That would mean fewer amenities like bounce houses for kids at Winterfest this year.

“We'll still have bounce houses there,” Belden explained. “It just won't be the 11 or 12 that we've had in the past. It'll be reduced.”

Council feedback

That was one of three proposals Belden presented to the council on Monday. He also floated a pause on all special events after January that staff haven’t started planning yet, as well as axing all of this year’s remaining special events, including next months’ winter parade, tree lighting and Winterfest.

Cuts, not cancellations, were the council’s clear favorite option.

“Thank you to your staff,” Vice Mayor Natalie Teuchert said. “Coming up with an extra $110,000 is not necessarily … [cutting] fluff. It's reducing our events. We're reducing some of the services at these events to try to accommodate some of the shortfall.”

But the council also directed staff to track and report actual spending and to try to make deeper cuts in the months ahead so that the special events would be maintained by their own funding. Mayor Megan Sladek suggested letting revenues dictate expenses for each event.

“I think we need to hit [revenue] expectations and not create a situation where anybody would say, ‘Well, gosh, you guys spent $276,000 on events, thus making it necessary for us to stop having two or three more police officers or firefighters,’” Sladek said. “I can't in good conscience move in that direction.”

Actually getting to self-sufficiency could be difficult and unpredictable, Belden warned. If offerings are cut too much, it could hurt attendance and revenue.

“Going up to 100% is a huge jump, which means you're going to be cutting more expenses out of [the events budget] — where our events would make a huge transition that the public may not want to take or attend afterwards,” he said.

City of Oviedo / via Facebook Oviedo's Oktoberfest event brings people together over pints.

Belden also cautioned that sponsorship numbers could change, which would change the revenue forecast.

“A lot of our cost recovery of the revenue that we brought in… half of that was generated through sponsorships,” Belden said. “Sponsorships are not guaranteed, so if for some reason, $35,000 don't come back this year because of the economy, or their business changes, that affects our cost recovery.”

A 100% cost recovery rate — or cutting the special events budget entirely — would free up $192,656 in the city budget. That’s about 2% of the budget gap the city will be facing when the full homestead exemption kicks in at the start of 2028.

New revenues?

Another avenue for patching that gap is the possibility of introducing a fee to pay for fire services in the city.

That emerged briefly as a discussion topic on Monday, but the council shelved the topic for a future work session, after struggling to divine the will of voters from unofficial ballot results.

“Just so everybody knows, I had said prior to knowing whether it passed or not that I would honor the will of the people, and that if it passed at the state level but did not pass inside city limits, I would consider a fire fee,” Mayor Sladek said. “But as the votes turned out, it did pass in Oviedo. It got more than 50%.”

“We don’t know that,” Vice Mayor Teuchert replied.

As a constitutional amendment, Amendment 3 required approval from 60% of voters statewide to become law.

Compared to 62% of voters statewide, a bare 50.08% of Seminole voters favored Amendment 3, the fourth-lowest of any county in the state, Teuchert said.

Several council members said they wanted to know how Oviedo residents specifically voted on the amendment, but were told by local election officials that information wouldn’t be available by Monday’s meeting.

That’s because, though two precincts consist of only city residents, at least one includes non-city voters, Council Member Alan Ott said. Election staff told the council that a complete picture of the city’s preference for the cuts — using detailed, precinct-level data — won’t be available until several weeks after the results are certified.

But for “the only two precincts I saw in there that are 100% Oviedo residents, it was under the 50% threshold,” Teuchert said.

“I just want to give kind of a shout out to our county, that the cities and the county did a really good job of educating our citizens on the effects of this,” Teuchert said earlier in the meeting. “And I also think it shows that residents here value their services at least more than other areas in the state.”

Last week, the Sanford City Commission agreed to study the potential costs and benefits of its own fire fee in the months ahead before making a decision and adopting a budget.