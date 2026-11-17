A coal-fired power plant in east Orlando that was supposed to start shutting down earlier this year poses significant risks to public health and the environment, according to health experts and local leaders.

“In my office, I can prescribe an inhaler, and I can help the parents have an asthma action plan,” said Dr. Michelle Kirwan Bythwood, a Miami-based pediatrician. “But the decisions made about what goes into the air that a child breathes are made far beyond my exam room.”

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Dr. Michelle Kirwan Bythwood speaks during Tuesday’s press conference in Avalon Park, organized to raise concerns about an Orlando coal plant that has remained operational for longer than planned.

Kirwan Bythwood was part of a small group raising concerns about coal at a press conference Tuesday in Avalon Park, less than three miles away from two coal-fired units at the Stanton Energy Center. The Orlando Utilities Commission has planned to either retire or switch both coal units over to cleaner-burning natural gas, according to OUC’s 10-year site plan published last year.

In 2021, the city-owned utility’s board voted to retire Stanton Unit 1. That retirement process would begin with a required “extended cold shutdown” period, which was supposed to start by the end of May 2026.

But Unit 1 is still operational. A federal emergency order , initially issued in early June and later extended, demands that OUC keep the coal plant online. Stanton Unit 1 is one of seven facilities nationwide, including six coal-powered facilities, affected by similar orders from the Department of Energy.

RELATED: Energy secretary orders OUC to keep a coal-fired power plant running

“We had a plan in place: to close down this power plant, to move away from coal,” said former State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat currently running for Orlando mayor. “And the Trump administration has inserted itself in preventing us from doing that.”

The federal emergency order mentions data centers, stating that Florida’s long-term energy projections “lag behind what is needed to support new data centers and other large loads.”

The current order affecting Stanton Unit 1 will expire after Nov. 30, unless it’s extended again.

Screenshot / Sierra Club analysis OUC’s Stanton Unit 1 is one of seven facilities nationwide affected by similar emergency orders from the Department of Energy. Six of those facilities are coal-powered, and one in Pennsylvania is powered by oil and gas.

Scientists overwhelmingly agree that burning fossil fuels like coal is a leading cause of climate change, which is driving up global temperatures and intensifying weather events like hurricanes and heat waves.

Burning fossil fuels also releases particles into the air, which can be inhaled and cause damage to human health. The most dangerous are fine particles or PM2.5, which generally measure 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, according to the Environmental Protection Agency .

Research indicates PM2.5 from coal-fired power plants is particularly dangerous. One study conducted over more than 20 years found coal PM2.5 exposure is associated with a mortality risk more than double that of exposure to PM2.5 from other sources. That study, published in late 2023, found 460,000 deaths attributable to coal PM2.5.

When inhaled, fine particles can make their way deep into human lungs and trigger asthma attacks — a risk that can be especially high for children, Kirwan Bythwood said. “Children spend more time outdoors, typically, than adults do, and they breathe more air. They breathe faster, so they're bringing in more pollutants per body mass than an adult.”

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Two schools, including Avalon Middle School, sit “in the shadow of the stacks for the (coal) plant” just under three miles away, said occupational environmental nurse Donna Zankowski. “So these kids, when they come out for recess, are basically covered in this particulate matter.”

Air pollution can be detrimental even before a baby takes their first breath, Kirwan Bythwood said. It has been linked to premature births, higher heart attack and stroke risk, and other health concerns.

“Families and our healthcare systems bear these costs. You'll never see them on an electric bill,” Kirwan Bythwood said.

Orlando District 1 Commissioner Tom Keen called it “frustrating” that a federal mandate is interfering with OUC’s efforts to “manage costs, pursue cleaner energy alternatives and provide savings to its customers.” Keen pointed to the utility’s recent proposal to lower rates by about $5 a month.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Valencia College student and genCLEO chapter lead organizer Jason Thornton urged members of the public, especially youth, to attend OUC’s Dec. 15 meeting. He said: “It is so important to come to these meetings and show that young people care about the city of Orlando and sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Valencia College student Jason Thornton called out OUC for not sufficiently prioritizing the retirement of Stanton Unit 1. Thornton is the lead organizer for Valencia’s chapter of genCLEO Action Fund , a youth-led climate justice organization affiliated with the Miami-based CLEO Institute.

“Young people have been let down by the Trump administration, but also from Mayor (Buddy) Dyer and the OUC board,” Thornton said, arguing the DOE’s emergency order would’ve been moot had OUC moved more quickly to retire Stanton Unit 1.

“We are in such a vital time right now to make the switch to renewable energy,” Thornton said.

The OUC board is slated to meet on Dec. 15, when it will vote on an updated version of its Electric Integrated Resource Plan, or EIRP . The current EIRP was adopted in late 2020.

An analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund estimates the monthly cost of operating Stanton Unit 1 at $6.2 million. An OUC spokesperson refuted that estimate, writing by email that such claims “do not reflect the comprehensive analysis OUC regularly undergoes to balance reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”

The OUC spokesperson had been asked how much the facility does cost to operate per month. He did not provide that information.