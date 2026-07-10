Osceola County heat exposure calls spiked last month versus the year before

It’s hot outside in Central Florida, and that has been dangerous for some.

Several Central Florida counties saw higher-than-average heat exposure calls last month, and as the summer continues to swelter, experts are warning parents and coaches to keep kids cooled down.

“They are not little adults; they can heat up faster, and they sweat less than we do, and so they're going to absorb that heat much more quickly, and then they're not going to be able to get it out,” said Martiza Plaza, the chief of pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Florida.

Why the spike?

It’s been a hotter-than-average summer so far in Central Florida. In Orlando, the average high historical temperature in June is 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But this past June saw a monthly average temperature high of 93.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

As a result, it’s been more dangerous, too.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media A line chart depicting six Central Florida counties and the total amount of heat exposure calls made during the month of June, for the years 2020 to 2026. Marion and Sumter counties did not respond to requests for data.

“Our heat is particularly bad because it's so humid, and that makes heat stroke or heat exhaustion – heat issues – a lot worse,” Dr. Plaza said. “Your body cools down by sweating, but if you sweat and it can't evaporate, then you're not going to cool down, (the heat) is going to just stay there.”

Brevard, Lake, Osceola, and Volusia counties all experienced more calls about heat stroke and heat exhaustion last month than their 7-year averages. Osceola County, in particular, experienced 50% more calls last June than the 7-year June average. It also saw 72% more calls than in June of 2025.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media The number of heat exposure calls made in Osceola County during June for the years 2020 through 2026. The seven-year average for June is 22 calls.

The county reported 44 heat exposure calls this year, and while it saw the largest jump in calls in Central Florida, the county with the most calls in June was Volusia, with 83 reported heat exposure cases.

That’s also the highest volume of calls made in June in any Central Florida county in the last seven years.

As for July temperatures, the NWS is forecasting Central Florida to experience above-average temperatures for the next two weeks. The weather service issued a heat advisory on Thursday as temperatures were expected to feel like 110 degrees.

NWS / NOAA

So far this year, the average high for July has been 95 degrees, three degrees higher than the NWS’s July historical average maximum temperature.

Why are kids the most vulnerable?

County data did not specify ages of those affected in the call data from June, but children and teenagers are typically more vulnerable for a few reasons, Dr. Plaza said.

“They don't want to stop playing, they just want to keep doing what they're doing, and they don't realize the signs that we might realize,” she said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media The number of heat exposure calls made in Volusia County during June for the years 2020 through 2026. The seven-year average for June is 55 calls.

Besides missing out on a good time, kids also have physiological reasons for being more at risk; smaller bodies absorb heat faster, Dr. Plaza said.

“They have a higher surface to area to mass ratio,” she said. “The younger and the smaller they are, the harder it is for them to regulate their temperature and compare to things from the outside.”

Teenagers are also at risk during the summer, especially if they’re involved in activities that require heavy equipment, like football or marching band.

“Marching band is one that you don't think of, but their uniforms are thick, and they get hot. Anything that has more equipment or more of a uniform, a thicker uniform, or more layers to it is going to cause issues,” Dr. Plaza said.

What should you do?

Some parents want kids to be on their screens less, but being outside in this heat can be detrimental.

So what do you do?

Dr. Plaza said parents should keep a close eye on the heat index. Any feels-like temperature hitting an index of 104 is too hot to be playing sports, Dr. Plaza said.

“If it is safe enough to go outside, you want to do it at times that are not like the hottest or the most sun, right? So, not between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.” Dr. Plaza said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media The number of heat exposure calls made in Brevard County during June for the years 2020 through 2026. The seven-year average for June is 18 calls.

She recommends wearing light clothing, taking water breaks, and making sure kids are playing in the shade, if they can.

If a child begins vomiting or has a change in mental state, such as being dizzy or confused, parents or coaches should call 911.

While they wait for the first responders, there are things people can do to help mitigate the heat injury.

“You can do ice packs around in the armpits, in the groin, on the forehead, you can spray water, and then fan it off, because that'll mimic sweating and evaporating,” she said.

Ultimately, Dr. Plaza thinks the high summer temperatures shouldn’t keep anyone inside, but she advises playing smart and drinking plenty of fluids.

“Prehydrate two to three hours beforehand, so that they're well hydrated in advance. Half the time, when I see kids that are either dizzy or dehydrated, in general, they don't drink well at a baseline, especially teenagers,” she said.