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Development south of The Villages includes option for a data center

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published November 16, 2026 at 9:03 AM EST
The concept plan for Mabel at Center Hill.
Composite image
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Kimley-Horn and Associates
The concept plan for Mabel at Center Hill.

Center Hill, a city of about 900 people south of The Villages in Sumter County, is being asked to approve a 1,622-acre development that could increase the city's population many times over.

The planned unit development would also allow for a data center.

The zoning application includes 3,500 homes, commercial and recreational properties, and 632 acres for industrial uses.

The company that recently bought the land for $40 million lists as one potential use: "Server farm/computing facility including cloud computing, hosting, accessory cooling, on-site substation, & backup generation."

In other words, a data center.

That potential industrial use has raised questions and concerns in Sumter County.

The local Democratic Party chair, Debbie Faris, said among her concerns are how a possible data center could affect utility costs and water resources, even as a recent drought forced watering restrictions.

"So, if we're going to be using a lot of water, that's a factor," she said. "You know, you can live without data, but you can't live without water."

Faris sent an email to people on the party's email list, she said, "just because I believe the area residents should be informed that these plans are ongoing, so that they can attend the meeting and ask questions and express their concerns."

The first meeting -- a planning and zoning hearing before a special master -- is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Center Hill Community Building. The city clerk said the property owner is expected to ask for a continuance, a one-month delay, at that hearing.

After the special master makes a recommendation, the Center Hill City Council will hold a hearing on the proposed zoning changes and potentially send an ordinance to the state for review.

A planning and zoning official said that City Council meeting was planned for Dec. 1. A continuance at the zoning hearing would push that back.

The application would come back to the city for final adoption, possibly in March.

Citrus Springs Industrial Holdings, a company managed by Sassoon Equities of Aventura, acquired the land in June. An attempt to reach Alexander Sassoon of Sassoon Equities by phone on Friday was unsuccessful.
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Government & Politics Central Florida NewsSumter County
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
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