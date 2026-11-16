Development south of The Villages includes option for a data center

Center Hill, a city of about 900 people south of The Villages in Sumter County, is being asked to approve a 1,622-acre development that could increase the city's population many times over.

The planned unit development would also allow for a data center.

The zoning application includes 3,500 homes, commercial and recreational properties, and 632 acres for industrial uses.

The company that recently bought the land for $40 million lists as one potential use: "Server farm/computing facility including cloud computing, hosting, accessory cooling, on-site substation, & backup generation."

In other words, a data center.

That potential industrial use has raised questions and concerns in Sumter County.

The local Democratic Party chair, Debbie Faris, said among her concerns are how a possible data center could affect utility costs and water resources, even as a recent drought forced watering restrictions.

"So, if we're going to be using a lot of water, that's a factor," she said. "You know, you can live without data, but you can't live without water."

Faris sent an email to people on the party's email list, she said, "just because I believe the area residents should be informed that these plans are ongoing, so that they can attend the meeting and ask questions and express their concerns."

The first meeting -- a planning and zoning hearing before a special master -- is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Center Hill Community Building. The city clerk said the property owner is expected to ask for a continuance, a one-month delay, at that hearing.

After the special master makes a recommendation, the Center Hill City Council will hold a hearing on the proposed zoning changes and potentially send an ordinance to the state for review.

A planning and zoning official said that City Council meeting was planned for Dec. 1. A continuance at the zoning hearing would push that back.

The application would come back to the city for final adoption, possibly in March.

Citrus Springs Industrial Holdings, a company managed by Sassoon Equities of Aventura, acquired the land in June. An attempt to reach Alexander Sassoon of Sassoon Equities by phone on Friday was unsuccessful.