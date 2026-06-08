Energy secretary orders OUC to keep a coal-fired power plant running

Citing the power demands of data centers, the U.S. Department of Energy has ordered the Orlando Utilities Commission to halt the retirement of a coal-fired power plant.

OUC had scheduled the "extended cold shutdown" of Stanton Energy Center Unit 1 for May 31 as part of a 30-year plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The DOE order prevents that until at least Sept. 1.

"OUC did not request the U.S. Department of Energy’s executive order, but will comply, and Stanton Unit 1 will remain available ... if needed," a spokesman for the city-owned utility said in an email. "This does not change our commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and 75% by 2040."

In the order, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright declared an emergency and ordered OUC to keep the plant online. It first became operational 1987, and OUC assumed full ownership in April.

Wright noted a North American Electric Reliability Corp. assessment that found the Florida peninsula's long-term risk of an energy shortage was "normal." But Wright expected increased demand from new data centers and he pointed to the strain put on OUC by cold snaps last winter.

He cited a PEW Research Center study from April that reported eight new data centers planned for Florida. Eight was the fewest new data centers planned among the 15 states listed in the PEW study. Virginia led the list with 287 additional data centers planned.

The order was dated Thursday, June 4, the same day the Trump administration announced $850 million to support the coal industry.

Orlando Democratic lawmaker -- and candidate for mayor -- Anna Eskamani issued a statement opposing the order and saying Orlando deserves energy that is "cleaner, cheaper, and decided here at home."

The Stanton Energy Center in Orlando is one of four power generating complexes in which OUC has ownership, according to its 10-year plan from 2025. Stanton includes another coal-fired unit -- Stanton Unit 2 -- as well as natural gas plants and solar farms.

OUC's long-range plan also includes converting Stanton Unit 2 into a natural gas-powered facility.