New Indian River Lagoon health report reveals mostly good news

A new, annual health report on the Indian River Lagoon reveals mostly good news. Still, many challenges remain for the sensitive estuary system.

Overall health improved in three of the lagoon system’s five basins, or watersheds, compared to the previous twelve months. The other two basins’ overall health remained largely stable — although water quality declined in one, the northernmost Mosquito Lagoon.

Breaking down the report

The report is published annually by scientists at the nonprofit Marine Resources Council, based in Palm Bay. It’s based on publicly-accessible data that measure different metrics, like seagrass growth and water quality.

Increased seagrass coverage is responsible for much of the progress noted in the Banana River Lagoon, Northern and Southern IRL basins between August 2025 and August 2026, according to the report.

RELATED: Water regulators say more seagrass is growing in the Indian River Lagoon

More seagrass has been growing more densely throughout the lagoon system in recent years, following a historic loss of seagrass during the 2010s. It was killed off by a series of massive harmful algal blooms, or HABs .

File photo / Central Florida Public Media



Harmful algal blooms or HABs, like the one seen above in the Indian River Lagoon in 2016, are typically most severe during the warmer season. But HABs are expected to last longer and intensify as climate change drives up water temperatures, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

HABs are another key lagoon health metric monitored by MRC. The nonprofit’s latest health report shows, in all but one lagoon basin, HABs either declined or remained steady. That’s a “really, really good” sign, said MRC Executive Director Laura Wilson.

In the Mosquito Lagoon alone, algal bloom conditions were noted to be worse: declining from “good” to “fair” in the latest health report.

That “fair” category reflects a key change MRC made this year in the language used in the report to describe overall health for each of the lagoon’s distinct basins. Previously, the nonprofit used the descriptors “good”, “okay” or “poor.” Now, instead, the report notes whether each basin’s health saw a “large improvement,” a “slight improvement” or remained “stable,” compared to the report prior.

Wilson said the change was prompted by feedback from community and research groups.

“That was pretty consistent feedback that we'd gotten for the last couple of years: that calling overall basin health ‘good’ isn't the best way to communicate that,” Wilson said, “because that doesn't mean that things are better, or can't go back to ‘poor.’”

Only the wording has changed, Wilson said. The report’s methods and data all remain “exactly the same” as in prior years.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media A great blue heron stands on an oyster reef in the Mosquito Lagoon.

Could a wetter winter harm the lagoon?

MRC’s 2026 report is based on data from August 1, 2025 through August 30, 2026 — so it doesn’t relay anything about how Brevard County’s “insanely wet November” so far may have affected the lagoon, Wilson said.

“We very much have our eyes on that (precipitation), and what that's going to do to the seagrass coverage and the health of our filter feeders, things like that,” Wilson said.

This year’s strong El Niño means wetter conditions could very well continue in the weeks and months ahead, during what’s typically Florida’s dry season, according to climatologists.

El Niño is a global climate pattern fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific. It’s a natural phenomenon now being exacerbated by climate change, which continues driving up average ocean temperatures to record highs . As the climate warms, extreme rainfall events have become more frequent and intense across much of the world.

RELATED: Could Brevard’s flash flood be a sign of things to come?

The unusually wet winter that’s likely ahead could be harmful for the lagoon in more than one way. For one, it could add too much fresh water to the delicate estuary system, which needs both saltwater and fresh water to thrive.

Wilson is also worried that heavy rains could channel stormwater runoff loaded with excessive nutrients into the lagoon, now that fertilizer ban season is over.

“The problems in the lagoon start on land,” Wilson said. “So we need to do a better job of keeping water clean and on land before it can ever run off and become a problem for the lagoon.”

Despite all the challenges facing the Indian River Lagoon, Wilson is hopeful.

Data indicating “slight improvement,” or even just that a basin’s health remained stable from year to year, is a good thing, she said. “It's why those years are so important, because that [stability] is going to be building resilience to help carry us through these weird weather or climate events.”

Sixty-one percent of Brevard voters recently approved renewing the Save Our Indian River Lagoon, or SOIRL, tax for another 10 years. The half-cent, countywide sales tax funds projects to help restore the lagoon system to better health. Wilson is among many who say those projects are making a difference.

“It's a marathon, not a sprint,” Wilson said. “We will have possible setbacks along the way. But we're looking at the long-term goals and the long-term improvements.”