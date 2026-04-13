Central Florida Public Media earns 12 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Central Florida Public Media over the weekend earned 12 awards for work done in 2025 from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists , including eight first place awards.

Our content team was honored for our flagship multiplatform series Central Florida Seen & Heard as well as for a series looking at how families with children who have complex medical needs are struggling to get them the care needed after being dropped from Medicaid after the COVID 19 pandemic.

In addition, Central Florida Public Media was honored for our efforts to meet audiences where they are on social media platforms ( Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook ) as well as with our space podcast Are We There Yet .

We also brought back awards in the categories of education reporting, environment reporting, health reporting and sports reporting.

First place honors:



Finalists:



Continuing Coverage: Molly Duerig, "Flooding Woes compilation"

Series Franchise Reporting/Hard: Joe Mario Pedersen, Medically Unnecessary

Digital Based Reporting: Central Florida Public Media Content Team, Digital Reporting Compilation