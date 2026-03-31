Federal funding for Central Florida Public Media will not be restored by federal court ruling

On March 31, a federal judge blocked an Executive Order issued by the President last May directing federal entities to withhold federal funds from NPR and PBS.

While Central Florida Public Media applauds the judge’s affirmation of the First Amendment’s free speech protections, the ruling does not restore the $1.1 billion in federal funding for public media that Congress voted to rescind last July.

Central Florida Public Media, a nonprofit organization, continues to operate without the $400,000 in annual federal and state funding eliminated last year.

“Local support remains critically important as we navigate this new normal,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “The outpouring of emergency donations we received last year must transition to sustained community investment in order for us to continue serving our region with robust local and national journalism, programs, and community outreach.”

NPR reports the ruling clears the way for Congress to restore funding for public media in the future if it wishes and allows local public media organizations like Central Florida Public Media to use federal funds to acquire NPR programming if they so choose.

