Five Central Florida groups get storm prep grants ahead of hurricane season

Just ahead of hurricane season, five groups in Central Florida are getting a funding boost to support storm preparation efforts.

The money is from the Duke Energy Foundation, part of a total $130,000 in grants the foundation is distributing statewide. Of that total amount, $45,000 will go to Central Florida recipients, mostly local governments.

The largest grant award for Central Florida is $20,000 for Orange County to ensure residents have communication access during and after power outages. Some of that money will go toward portable charging stations for shelters and areas hit by disaster.

The next-largest grant award of $10,000 will go toward Seminole County’s efforts to improve inclusivity and safety during emergency shelter operations. The funds will help the county provide medical-grade cots for emergency shelters, and otherwise ensure that people with medical conditions or limited mobility can shelter safely during disasters.

Grants of $5,000 each will also support hurricane prep in Lake County, plus Davenport and the Frostproof Chamber Foundation in Polk County. In Frostproof, the grant will help fund repairs and upgrades to the historic Ramon Theater so the space can serve as a safe gathering site during severe weather.

“The Ramon Theater is a historic cornerstone in Frostproof, and the roof project is critical to ensuring it remains a safe and vibrant space for shelter, events, gatherings, and community use and engagement,” said Frostproof Chamber Foundation Executive Director Mary Scott in a prepared statement.

The Duke Energy Foundation grants also include $25,000 for the American Red Cross. That money will be distributed statewide to help strengthen disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30. This year’s hurricane season will likely be quieter than normal, according to the latest outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.