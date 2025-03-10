Medically Unnecessary Series

-
After thousands of families lost Medicaid, many families enrolled their children with complex needs in “Florida Healthy Kids,” a state insurance plan that wasn’t meant to cover their complex medical care.
-
Florida terminated Medicaid coverage for more than one million people once the COVID-19 emergency declaration was ended. Thousands of children with complex medical needs lost their Medicaid coverage. Some of them ended up on a plan not designed to provide the coverage they need leaving them without proper care.