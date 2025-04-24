Apopka nonprofit launches classes, hopes of immigrants wishing to be U.S. citizens

As immigration enforcement ramps up, the spotlight has been on people who are in the country illegally. But there are thousands of immigrants in Central Florida who are here legally, standing in line waiting to become citizens. And for some, class is in session starting this week.

For 11 years, Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka has been offering citizenship classes to prepare legal permanent residents for their U.S. citizenship test and their high-stakes interview with U.S. immigration officers – which can mean the difference between acceptance or rejection as a U.S. citizen.

Since 2014, more than 2,000 immigrants have completed the 10-week citizenship class, with a 98% success rate, according to Marisela Zamora, coordinator of the classes and the daughter of Mexican immigrants who became naturalized U.S. citizens. She was signing in 70 students who showed up to the center this week for the start of the next round of classes. Zamora said all of the classes are staffed by volunteers who give their time.

Rick Brunson / Central Florida Public Media Marisela Zamora, Hope CommUnity Center's Citizenship Program Coordinator, points to push pins on a map that mark all of the countries from which students who have taken the center's citizenship classes started their journey to becoming Americans.

Janet Ziomec of Orlando is one of them. A retiree from the financial services industry, Ziomec has been teaching citizenship classes at the center for three years and said the work is personally and professionally gratifying. She gets emotional talking about it.

“It makes me very happy and proud to see these people here,’’ Ziomec said. “Many of them are not as lucky as me and are retired.They work all day long. And then they drive here and they sit in class for two hours, every week, for 10 weeks, and that’s a very big commitment. They have families and things that they need to take care of. And I think it shows how much they really want to be a citizen of this country, which gets me choked up.’’

Rick Brunson / Central Florida Public Media Maria Soto de Palma and her husband of 45 years Jesus are two of the 70 students taking citizenship classes at Hope CommUnity Center. The couple is from Venezuela.

Two of Ziomec’s students, Jesus Palma and Maria Soto de Palma, are a couple in their 70s from Venezuela who are taking the class together. They have been married 45 years and have been in the U.S. for six.

“I want to become a citizen of the United States for my family and my quality of life,’’ Jesus Palma said.

In another room, retired attorney and law professor Robert McIntosh coaches Aurora Escudero, who is scheduled to soon have her interview for citizenship with a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Officer. McIntosh peppers her with questions to over-prepare her for that crucial moment, boosting her confidence. Escudero is an immigrant from Mexico whose husband is already a U.S. citizen. She has been in America for 10 years.

“I want to vote. I like this country and this is my home,’’ Escudero said. “I have freedom and more opportunity here.’’ She adds that McIntosh is the “perfect’’ teacher.

Rick Brunson / Central Florida Public Media Robert McIntosh, a retired attorney and law professor from Sanford, coaches student Aurora Escudero to get her ready for her scheduled interview with a federal immigration officer — a key requirement for obtaining her U.S. citizenship. He has been teaching citizenship classes at Hope CommUnity Center for nine years.

McIntosh, who lives in Sanford, has been teaching citizenship classes at the center for nine years. He said being a history major in college and a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala helped prepare him for this role. He said part of his motivation is that “we’re all immigrants.’’ His family immigrated from Scotland about 200 years ago.

“It gives meaning to life,’’ McIntosh said of his time as an instructor of the classes. “I don’t know if that’s a little philosophical, but it’s kind of like watching people have a second birth. It’s like watching someone be born. So, it’s very special and people get very excited. And these people work really hard. These are weekly classes. They study at home. They work during the day and they come here at night and work harder.’’

Before McIntosh’s class begins, students gather around classmate Martha Escobar to celebrate her success. She recently obtained her citizenship. They congratulate her, take selfies with her and share a chocolate cake in the shape of an American flag.

Rick Brunson / Central Florida Public Media Maria Romero, 29, is attending her first citizenship class at Hope CommUnity Center. An aspiring musician and screenwriter from Venezuela, she is a graduate of Full Sail University.

In yet another room, Maria Romero, a 29-year-old aspiring professional musician and screenwriter, is about to take her first class on her way to becoming a U.S. citizen. She’s from Venezuela and a graduate of Full Sail University.

“I want to be a citizen, and the United States is a great country and I’m so grateful that I’m here and I’m so glad they opened their doors for someone like me who wants to make their dreams come true,’’ Romero said.

The classes continue until June 17 at the Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka. Advanced registration for the 10-week course is required and costs $125.