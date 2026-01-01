Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase.

Event Details:

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The Beacham | Downtown Orlando

Doors at 6:30 PM | Show at 7:00 PM

Each year, artists from across Central Florida step forward through NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. From those entries, we create something local, intention and grounded in place.

The Central Florida Tiny Desk Showcase elevates artists who capture the depth and diversity of this community and brings that sound to the stage.

This is where discovery meets belonging.

TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON

How it works:

A curated committee of local music leaders reviews all Central Florida Tiny Desk submissions. They listen for readiness to perform live and a sound that reflects the richness of Central Florida Top 10 Artists Announced (May 1) - Ten artists are selected to move forward onto the Live Local Vote. Live Local Vote (May 1 – May 14) - The community votes to determine the Top 5 Central Florida Favorites. Live Showcase at The Beacham (June 4) - The Top 5 take the stage for a live performance in Downtown Orlando.

The Selection Committee

A collective of artists, industry leaders, and staff–each helping shape the sound of this region.

Michael McCraney

Jim Faherty

Kate Clodfelter

Eliza Javaheri

Kayla Bloomer

Tirzah Shroyer

Rebecca Fernandez

Each brings a distinct ear, a lived connection to Central Florida, and a sense of what resonates, not just on a stage, but in community.

At Central Florida Public Media, we believe storytelling doesn’t only happen through news, it happens through culture, through sound, through the voices that shape how a place feels. This showcase is part of a broader commitment to reflect the full depth of Central Florida, and to create spaces where people can see themselves in it.