Central Florida Public Media hires elections and investigative reporter

Central Florida Public Media has hired Sam Stockbridge as its new elections and investigative reporter, expanding the organization’s coverage at a critical time for voters across the region with midterm elections this year. In his role, Stockbridge will cover daily political news while also reporting on the issues shaping races for Congress, the state legislature, judicial seats, municipalities and school boards and more to help the region better understand the policies, candidates and systems that influence how communities are governed.

“Sam brings the curiosity and rigor that great public media journalism requires,” said LaToya Dennis, news director and managing editor at Central Florida Public Media. “His background in political and investigative reporting will strengthen our ability to explain complex election issues and provide the kind of fact-based reporting voters need to make informed decisions.”

Originally from Minnesota, Stockbridge has reported on politics and government issues across several regions of the country, most recently for Reform Austin, where he covered politics, including the mid-decade redistricting. Prior to that, he was a daily news staff writer in Alaska for the Ketchikan Daily News, covering borough government, education and more. His investigative and data reporting experience along with his understanding of Central Florida Public Media’s drive to serve audiences made Stockbridge the strongest candidate.

"I'm excited to join the team at Central Florida Public Media! I've been listening to public media since I was a kid, tuning into NPR every weekend on the drive to my grandparents' house. And I've been covering elections and scrubbing campaign finance records for as long as I've been a professional journalist,” said Sam Stockbridge, elections and investigative reporter at Central Florida Public Media. “I'm looking forward to helping our audience navigate this year's midterms and understand how money is shaping politics in this hugely consequential election year.”