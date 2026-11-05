Orange County mayor-elect says she’ll lean on staff for help addressing Amendment 3

The day after her historic victory as Orange County’s first Black woman to be elected mayor, Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell outlined her goal of building “a better future” for the county.

Her transition team will focus on three governing priorities, she said: effective government, opportunity and quality of life.

“These are [intentionally] broad areas, because I do not want this transition to begin with predetermined answers,” Moore Russell said. “We need to ask questions. We need to listen. And we need to understand the challenges and opportunities before us.”

One of those challenges will be grappling with the enormous financial ramifications anticipated for the county from Amendment 3, a package of staggered property tax reductions just approved by 62% of Florida voters.

Screenshot / Fresh Take Florida Florida voters approved Amendment 3 by a margin of nearly 62%, above the 60% threshold required for passing new constitutional amendments in the state.

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Starting next year, the constitutional amendment will lower the assessed value of Florida homes by raising the state’s current, $50,000 homestead exemption limit to $150,000, and then, in 2028, to $250,000. By that time, under Amendment 3, homeowners will effectively be able to pay property taxes as though their homes were worth $250,000 less.

In Orange County, staff estimate Amendment 3 will translate to a loss of $275 million in property tax revenues by fiscal year 2028-29. That reduction will require reducing public services — and, potentially, implementing new charges to make up for some of the lost revenues.

Moore Russell, a former longtime government employee herself, spoke against Amendment 3 ahead of the election. Now that it’s approved, it’s a reality she will need to confront.

Moore Russell mentioned a few potential efforts the county may need to halt, such as hiring processes or capital improvement projects. But she declined to commit to any specific changes yet, including any program cuts, new fees or charges. “I believe we have great staff here in Orange County who [have] already been exploring the ‘what-if?’ question, and I look forward to hearing what they've been exploring so far.”

The mayor-elect said Amendment 3 has provided “a different perspective” which will require the county to pivot on some existing plans. She said she thinks “everything should be up for reconsideration,” including commissioners’ recently-approved spending plan for $862 million in tourist development tax revenues.

Last month, Moore Russell raised concerns about that spending plan, saying the public should have had more time to digest it.

RELATED: Orange commission approves TDT list with $350 million for Dr. Phillips

Courtesy Tiffany Moore Russell campaign Michael "Mike" Griffin, senior vice president of advocacy and public policy at AdventHealth, will head up the transition team for Orange County Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell.

Moore Russell announced Wednesday that Michael “Mike” Griffin, senior vice president of advocacy and public policy at AdventHealth, will head up her transition team. Griffin previously worked in senior leadership at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and, before that, spent 25 years as a reporter and editor at the Orlando Sentinel.