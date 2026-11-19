The 19th annual Orlando Film Festival is bringing 120 independent films from around the world into Downtown Orlando for four days of showings, panels, Q&As, and networking. By Sunday, the winning filmmakers will walk away with about a million dollars’ worth of awards.

It’s all happening at the 12-screen Plaza Cinema Café, which, yes, has been closed since last year. But it’s re-opening just for the four-day festival.

Orlando Film Festival Executive Director Dan Springen said he and his team worked for weeks to make sure the place is ready for the red carpet full of independent filmmakers.

“We're not playing Hulk Nine, Spider-Man 12,” said Springen, referring to big-budget blockbuster movies and their sequels. “We're playing independent films from all around the world… it's run by filmmakers. It's a great environment for filmmakers to come network, and for the public to be able to see movies that, 99% of these movies, you'll never see [anywhere else].”

In addition to the 200 screenings, the panels on offer discuss the ins and outs of filmmaking. The subjects are pre-production, production, and post-production.

Daniel Springen / Facebook Daniel Springen is a filmmaker and Executive Director of Orlando Film Festival.

But these aren’t just for professional filmmakers, said Springen, adding that the topics they cover work for making social media videos too.

And, Springen pointed out, the internet is forever. “Every time you shoot a video, that video is going to live longer than you will,” he said. “It will always be out in the cloud, right? It'll always be up on YouTube. It'll always be on TikTok, Instagram, wherever you post. If you shoot it right the first time, it'll always look great.”

Springen, a filmmaker himself, said he isn’t outright opposed to AI in filmmaking. “It's going to come down to the artist. It's going to come down to the creator and what their vision is and what the vision for their film is. But in the film industry, we're seeing a trend that is not going away,” Springen said. “And you don't have to have $100 million like Steven Spielberg to make a movie. It's leveled the playing field to some extent.”

There’s a wide variety of moviemaking techniques, said Springen, and many of them are on display in the Orlando Film Festival.

There are about 30 feature films. The rest of the 120 films are shorts, and “that's where you get such a variety,” Springen said. “You'll watch a great music video, and then all of a sudden you'll get an animation from China, and then you'll watch a dramatic short film about bullying in school, and then next thing you know, you're watching a sitcom.”

He said shorts are the perfect length for today’s shorter attention spans. “Come scroll in person!” Springen added.

