SPOTLIGHT: How would Amendment 3 affect arts funding in Central Florida?

Election Day is just days away, and one of the state amendments on the ballot this year could have major implications for arts funding.

Amendment 3 would increase the property tax exemption for homesteaded properties from the current $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then $250,000 in 2028. After that, the exemption goes up with inflation.

If approved by 60% of voters, the measure is expected to save homeowners about $12 billion a year, but it leaves a hole that same size in local government budgets. That means less money is available for a variety of county and city services – which includes arts funding.

United Arts of Central Florida is a local nonprofit arts agency that coordinates and distributes funding from a variety of sources to nearly 100 organizations. The group is running a just-the-facts information campaign that spells out what could happen to local arts if Amendment 3 passes.

Trudy Wild is United Arts’ director of public affairs and advocacy. She explained that property tax dollars go into a city or county’s general fund. From there, the money is distributed to basic services like police, fire departments, road maintenance, and infrastructure projects.

Chauniqua Major / United Arts Trudy Wild is Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for United Arts of Central Florida.

“But there are many other services that this general fund covers, which [include] parks, after-school care, animal rescue, libraries, classes after school for at-risk kids, and arts and culture are in that funding as well,” Wild said. “So, if local governments have less revenue available to them, arts organizations could be affected, just as many other community services could be.”

Since exact budget decisions will have to wait until after voters decide the fate of Amendment 3, its financial impacts are just estimates. But United Arts has done some calculations with the City of Orlando and Orange County governments based on available information. “Looking at their budgets where they need to cut or freeze staff to United Arts directly, that equates to 57% of our general operating support funding,” Wild said. “So that affects approximately 80 organizations that we support through that grant program.”

Along with the operating support program, a second program called a venue subsidy, which helps arts organizations pay for performance or exhibition space, would see half of its funding on the chopping block.

Wild said United Arts is making the case that arts and culture are more than entertainment.

“We consider them essential because they are part of local jobs and arts education. They support cultural tourism and neighborhood vitality. They are a part of quality of life,” Wild said. “And, part of what those programs generate is economic impact. We have more than half a billion dollars generated in direct economic impact through the services of nonprofit arts and culture. That's not even counting the for-profit industry or theme parks.”

The nonprofit arts sector also accounts for more than 9,000 jobs across Central Florida, noted Wild.

“So strong organizations help attract visitors. They support local businesses, they foster community connections, and help people have a sense of belonging. And that's really the kind of a community we want to live in,” Wild said.

