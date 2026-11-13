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Spotlight

SPOTLIGHT: Dazzling Nights transforms Leu Gardens into winter wonderland crafted by Floridians

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
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Visitors to a previous Dazzling Nights experience a "world" called "The Woodlands" during the event at Leu Gardens.
Cole Nesmith
/
Memoir Creative
Visitors to a previous Dazzling Nights experience a "world" called "The Woodlands" during the event at Leu Gardens.

Central Florida has a unique homegrown holiday event that’s becoming something of a tradition. Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens is made up of more than a dozen separate holiday-themed areas, called “worlds,” are artistically created using the medium of light and inhabited by musicians, dancers, interactive experiences – and the unexpected. The scale is massive. These unique “worlds” cover 50 acres, and they are the result of local creatives of all kinds working together.

The central “world” is called “The Snowy Revue,” and it revamps the Leu Gardens Rose Garden with musical performers in front of a 50-foot-tall snowman made of nearly 100,000 lights.

Another area is a Nordic-inspired land full of acrobatic dancers called “sliders” and surrounded by interactive 12-foot-tall mountains of light.

There’s also the Yeti Mine Adventure, a children’s inflatable obstacle course based around the event’s yeti mascot, and elsewhere, a giant 74-foot-long mural of hand placed light depicting an artistic arctic landscape.

A visiting family
Cole Nesmith
/
Memoir Creative
A visiting family enjoys the Sparkling Splendor area of a previous Dazzling Nights event.

Cole NeSmith is the founder of Creative City Project and CEO of Memoir Creative. He heads up Dazzling Nights. He has a team of forty local artists that work year-round to forge these “lightscapes” and eighty more join in for the season.

He said even he is in awe of the “worlds” Central Florida talent can bring to life. He recently gave his team a challenge they weren’t expecting when he asked them to add an interactive element to a popular yeti scavenger hunt event.

“Our team started working on this custom hardware technology that allows guests to take a ‘yeti wand’ through the event and interact with nine ‘yeti pedestals,’ and in each of the areas, it brings additional lighting to life. There's sound cues that happen. There's special effects like fog,” NeSmith said. “That required us to develop a brand new product, to develop brand new hardware, to write software, to integrate a bunch of different elements. One of our technicians literally designed a specific circuit board to make this possible. It involves woodworkers, metal workers, people who are building things out of etched acrylic, light programmers, product designers, and it really is such a cool expression of what we've been able to build here in Orlando with all of these talented people who call our community home.”

Spotlight
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined Central Florida Public Media in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
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