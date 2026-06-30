© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Arctic upgrades on the ISS and human missions to Mars

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published June 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Astronaut Jessica Meir inspects optical fibers while installing hardware updates to NASA’s Cold Atom Lab, or CAL, aboard the International Space Station on May 8, 2026. About the size of a minifridge, CAL enables researchers to explore quantum physics.
NASA
/
NASA’s Quantum Lab Aboard Space Station Gets Chilly Upgrade | NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
Astronaut Jessica Meir inspects optical fibers while installing hardware updates to NASA’s Cold Atom Lab, or CAL, aboard the International Space Station on May 8, 2026. About the size of a minifridge, CAL enables researchers to explore quantum physics.

The space station now has a “chilly” addition to its cold atom lab.

The Quantum Lab helps scientists study things like atoms, matter and electrons on a deeper level—at temperatures below negative 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And now, its newest module is online.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Jason Williams about this lab and how astronauts are studying subatomic particles.

Then, how moon missions are inspiring other missions, to Mars.

As we get closer to landing astronauts on the lunar surface once again, human missions to Mars don’t sound so out of reach anymore.

We’ll speak with Explore Mars’ Chris Carberry about the push for Mars exploration.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes