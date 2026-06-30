Arctic upgrades on the ISS and human missions to Mars

The space station now has a “chilly” addition to its cold atom lab.

The Quantum Lab helps scientists study things like atoms, matter and electrons on a deeper level—at temperatures below negative 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And now, its newest module is online.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Jason Williams about this lab and how astronauts are studying subatomic particles.

Then, how moon missions are inspiring other missions, to Mars.

As we get closer to landing astronauts on the lunar surface once again, human missions to Mars don’t sound so out of reach anymore.

We’ll speak with Explore Mars’ Chris Carberry about the push for Mars exploration.