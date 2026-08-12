HCA Healthcare workers call for better pay, benefits

Local healthcare workers and caregivers are calling for better pay, safety and benefits with the HCA Healthcare system.

On a sidewalk outside of the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital Wednesday in Kissimmee, dozens of union health care workers and caregivers used signs, tee-shirts and a megaphone to share their demands.

The demonstration was led by leaders from the United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare union. The union is in negotiations with HCA Healthcare over a new contract.

Elliot Buback is a transporter at the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital. As the union continues those negotiations, Buback said he wants the organization to know the current pay doesn't keep up with the cost of living.

“The way inflation's going, it's not keeping up with groceries, rent, living, and we're taking care of patients every day,” Burbank said. “The transports don't get done if the surgeries don't get done, the testing doesn't get done, the discharges don't get done without the transport's help. To pay us a non-living wage is an insult to our face, and it's inadequate. We're not asking to get rich or anything, but we're just asking just for a fair living wage to keep up with what's going on.”

HCA stated the system has over 50 hospital campuses throughout the state.

“We value our colleagues and are hopeful we can reach an agreement that is fair and reasonable for both parties,” said HCA Healthcare in a statement about the negotiations and demonstration. “Throughout this process, our hospital will continue to put the health and well-being of our patients, caregivers and colleagues first. There was no impact to patient care or access to the facility resulting from this activity.”

Aneal Ahmed is a clinical pharmacist at the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and a union delegate for the hospital. He said the workers are what keeps the business alive, and that they are struggling financially.

“These are your healthcare professionals, your pharmacists, your medical residents,” Ahmed said. “If affordability becomes an issue, I mean, just ask yourself ‘should your doctor, your pharmacist, really be on the streets, not afford to buy a house?”’