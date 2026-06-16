SpaceX goes public and a Mars mission goes offline

SpaceX made its stock public launching an initial public offering on Friday, valuing the company at over 2 Trillion dollars.

It's a huge influx of cash, so how will it affect the space company? Anthony Coloangelo covers space industry biz on his podcast Main Engine Cutoff and joins us to talk about SpaceX’s IPO.

Then, a Mars mission has ended. The Maven mission studied the Martian atmosphere. NASA lost contact with the satellite late last year and declared it unrecoverable.

We’ll speak with Maven’s Principal Investigator Shannon Curry and NASA’s Mike Moreau about the spacecraft’s legacy and its contributions to research on the red planet.