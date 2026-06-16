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Are We There Yet?

SpaceX goes public and a Mars mission goes offline

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
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SpaceX’s Falcon 9 largely dominated the launch manifest in 2025. It’s seen here launching a batch of the company’s Starlink satellites into orbit.
SpaceX
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 largely dominated the launch manifest in 2025. It’s seen here launching a batch of the company’s Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX made its stock public launching an initial public offering on Friday, valuing the company at over 2 Trillion dollars.

It's a huge influx of cash, so how will it affect the space company? Anthony Coloangelo covers space industry biz on his podcast Main Engine Cutoff and joins us to talk about SpaceX’s IPO.

Then, a Mars mission has ended. The Maven mission studied the Martian atmosphere. NASA lost contact with the satellite late last year and declared it unrecoverable.

We’ll speak with Maven’s Principal Investigator Shannon Curry and NASA’s Mike Moreau about the spacecraft’s legacy and its contributions to research on the red planet.

Are We There Yet?
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Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
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