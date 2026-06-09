Artemis III gets a crew and Florida's push to launch at sea

NASA announced the crew of four for its upcoming Artemis Three mission. It’s a critical test flight of the Orion spacecraft aimed at rendezvousing and docking with up to two human landers designed to take astronauts to the lunar surface.

We’ll learn more about the crew and just how important this mission is to NASA’s ambitious moon plans with Veteran NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott.

Then, Space Florida wants to see more launches from Florida and more launches from the water just off the state’s coastline. While the Space Coast isn’t out of land to launch rockets from just yet one Florida space leader says now is the time to invest in new ways to send stuff into space.

We hear from Space Florida CEO Rob Long on the push to launch rockets ... from the sea.