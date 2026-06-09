© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Artemis III gets a crew and Florida's push to launch at sea

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Artemis III crew pose for an official portrait (from left: Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio)
Bill Stafford
/
NASA
The Artemis III crew pose for an official portrait (from left: Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio)

NASA announced the crew of four for its upcoming Artemis Three mission. It’s a critical test flight of the Orion spacecraft aimed at rendezvousing and docking with up to two human landers designed to take astronauts to the lunar surface.

We’ll learn more about the crew and just how important this mission is to NASA’s ambitious moon plans with Veteran NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott.

Then, Space Florida wants to see more launches from Florida and more launches from the water just off the state’s coastline. While the Space Coast isn’t out of land to launch rockets from just yet one Florida space leader says now is the time to invest in new ways to send stuff into space.

We hear from Space Florida CEO Rob Long on the push to launch rockets ... from the sea.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne