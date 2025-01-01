This isn't just another show. It's a stand for our community and the independent voices that keep it informed. Will's Pub, Whatever Dude Productions, and MOX!E are proud to present Punk for Public Media: A Benefit Concert, where every single dollar from your ticket directly supports Central Florida Public Media.

DATE: Sunday, August 10

TIME: 12 – 6 PM

LOCATION: Will’s Pub & Lil’ Indies, 1042 North Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

We've gathered 8 powerful bands—The Pauses, Virginity, Thrull, 430 Steps, ÜBER CRUNCH, NOTAM, Misspell, and Catnap—to make some noise for a crucial cause. In a world of filtered news and narratives influenced by corporations, independent journalism is more vital than ever. Central Florida Public Media provides essential, unbiased reporting and diverse programming that strengthens our community, and we need your support to keep going.

Tickets are just $25, and all ages are welcome! Kids under 12 get in for free. Bring your friends, bring your family, and stand with us.

PLEASE NOTE: Some of the bands performing may use strong language in their lyrics.

Come out, join the movement, and help protect the independent journalism that serves Central Florida.

Special thank you to Orlando Vintage Clothing and Costume and Little Sister Salon for supporting this event.