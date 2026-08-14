Winter Park considers safety education for young e-bike riders

Winter Park city commissioners are considering new rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and other micromobility devices, including a safety education requirement for young riders.

Under the draft ordinance, riders under 16 would have to complete a city-approved safety course and receive a city-issued card or a course completion certificate before riding an e-bike, motorized scooter or other micromobility device in Winter Park.

The city would determine which private safety courses qualify for approval. For a first violation, riders could complete a city-approved education course instead of paying a fine. Parents or legal guardians could potentially be responsible for fines issued to minors.

The draft also addresses how and where micromobility devices can be used. A former version of the ordinance set a 10 mph speed limit on sidewalks, shared-use paths, multi-use trails, in parks and in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

Some commissioners favored keeping a specific speed limit, saying a set number would make clear the city is “serious” about slowing riders down in areas where pedestrians are present.

Winter Park City Commissioners / City of Winter Park Winter Park City Commissioners discuss proposed changes to the city’s micromobility ordinance during a workshop.

Winter Park Police Chief Tim Volkerson suggested a different approach, prohibiting riders from traveling at “careless” or dangerous speeds rather than setting a specific limit.

“Some of the micromobility devices offer a speedometer, and some of them don't, and it's hard to hold a 13- or 14-year-old kid accountable for going 10 miles an hour when he doesn't have any method of determining that he's going over 10 miles an hour,” Volkerson said.

The proposal also would require riders to yield to pedestrians and carry photo identification. It would prohibit commercial rentals of micromobility devices and strengthen rules against leaving them where they block sidewalks, crosswalks, entrances, curb ramps or other public access.

Volkerson also suggested making clear that people with disabilities would be exempt from the ordinance.

Winter Park already restricts commercial micromobility rentals. In 2020, commissioners unanimously banned companies such as Lime and Spin from renting electric bikes and scooters within city limits, citing concerns about pedestrian safety and devices being left on sidewalks.

City of Winter Park A map shows the areas covered by Winter Park’s proposed micromobility ordinance, which would set new rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and other devices.

The ordinance is still in the discussion stage. Commissioners reviewed the proposal during a work session but have not set a date for a final vote.

If approved, the city would establish the requirements for its safety education program.

The proposal comes as Orange County Public Schools moves forward with new restrictions on e-bikes and e-scooters on school campuses. Beginning Sept. 8, micromobility violations will be handled through the district’s Code of Student Conduct. Students will first receive warnings, while repeated violations could lead to a loss of riding privileges.