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The Push to Stop Vaping in Central Florida Schools

Central Florida Public Media | By Cheryn Stone
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
LINDSAY FOX/FLIKR
LINDSAY FOX/FLIKR

As schools look for ways to curb vaping, sensors are being installed in bathrooms. Engage examines whether they deter students, what they detect, and what parents need to know.

Some schools are adding vape sensors in bathrooms in an effort to curb youth vaping. Brevard Public Schools says the sensors will first be tested in a pilot program and, if successful, could be rolled out districtwide. The technology isn’t limited to the Space Coast. Lake County’s School Board approved the purchase of the devices for a high school pilot program in 2025.

To understand what vaping looks like from the perspective of teenagers, Engage speaks with two Central Florida high school students about vaping among their peers and whether vape detecting sensors in school bathrooms can be an effective deterrent.

For parents, the biggest concern may be what’s happening inside a teenager’s body when they vape. Dr. Jonathan Schroeder with the AdventHealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute, joins Engage to discuss the advice he gives his patients and what parents should know if they discover their children are vaping.

To understand how vape detectors work, Engage speaks with Jamie Lopez, a former teacher who is now director of sales at Triton Sensors. The company is working with the Osceola County School District.
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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone
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