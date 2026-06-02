Blue Origin's explosion and the ethics of human space exploration

Blue Origin says it expects to fly its New Glenn rocket by the end of this year. That’s after an explosion last week destroyed a rocket and damaged the company’s launch facility at Cape Canaveral.

Blue Origin plays a critical role in NASA’s ambitious plans to return humans to the moon and build a permanent base on the lunar surface.

Ars Technica’s senior space editor Eric Berger joins us to talk about the damage done and how this might impact NASA’s plans.

Then, space exploration is dangerous and comes with risks. And questions that run the gamut when it comes to ethics. We speak with Jeff Kahn, Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics about the ethics of human space exploration. Kahn was recently featured on the podcast playing god, produced by Johns Hopkins.