© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Blue Origin's explosion and the ethics of human space exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
NASA administrator Jared Isaacman surveys the damage at Blue Origin’s LC-36 at Cape Canaveral. Blue Origin and its hardware is critical to NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon.
NASA
NASA administrator Jared Isaacman surveys the damage at Blue Origin’s LC-36 at Cape Canaveral. Blue Origin and its hardware is critical to NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon.

Blue Origin says it expects to fly its New Glenn rocket by the end of this year. That’s after an explosion last week destroyed a rocket and damaged the company’s launch facility at Cape Canaveral.

Blue Origin plays a critical role in NASA’s ambitious plans to return humans to the moon and build a permanent base on the lunar surface.

Ars Technica’s senior space editor Eric Berger joins us to talk about the damage done and how this might impact NASA’s plans.

Then, space exploration is dangerous and comes with risks. And questions that run the gamut when it comes to ethics. We speak with Jeff Kahn, Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics about the ethics of human space exploration. Kahn was recently featured on the podcast playing god, produced by Johns Hopkins.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne