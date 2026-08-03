Proposed property tax cuts could derail plans to improve Volusia park

A recently-approved park expansion in Volusia County marks a final step toward the state’s goal to protect land surrounding North Peninsula State Park. But the county’s plans for improving Highbridge Park could be derailed, if Florida voters approve a proposed property tax overhaul this November.

Update: Volusia council approves land purchase to expand Highbridge Park

The park and the plans

Right now, Highbridge is a one-acre park on the Halifax River, just north of Ormond Beach. It’s one of several state, county and city parks sitting along the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail , which is one of six designated National Scenic Highways in Florida.

Volusia County council members recently approved acquiring 14 acres of adjacent land to expand Highbridge Park. Planned improvements for the park include a floating kayak launch, an open pavilion for birdwatching and night-sky photography and more parking space.

Those overflow parking spaces are necessary because the park regularly reaches capacity on weekends and during peak seasons, Community Services Director Bradley Burbaugh said. “It is very popular, and I think that's one of the reasons we acquired [more land], is really the roadway safety concern.”

Adding additional parking space within the park itself would reduce the likelihood of vehicles parking along nearby road shoulders, which is currently what often happens once Highbridge fills up.

Volusia County presentation The 14-acre Highbridge Park expansion recently approved by county council members is outlined in red above. It marks the final public purchase of what were previously private lands surrounding North Peninsula State Park.

Property tax proposal, if passed, would strip more than half of county parks budget

If approved by voters this November, the property tax proposal headed to Florida ballots would make it “extremely more difficult” for the county to fund Highbridge Park’s planned improvements, Burbaugh said.

“It would mean a significant cut: over half of the budget in Parks and Recreation,” Burbaugh said.

RELATED: Proposed property tax cuts would leave Volusia millions short on required services

An anticipated public meeting to gather community input for improvements to Highbridge Park is currently on hold, Burbaugh said, until after the election this November.

“Given the property tax reform under consideration in November, we've put a hold on capital projects until we see what the will of the voters is at the end of the day,” Burbaugh said. “And so it's on hold, unfortunately. But the vote will determine whether we move forward or not with amenitizing this piece at this time.”

The county’s role is only to educate voters on the property tax proposal, not advocate for one outcome over another, Burbaugh said. Volusia County has been sharing information on its social media channels about how property tax revenues get used and the wide range of services they fund.

“It’s not property tax reform; it's government service reform, is really what's on the ballot,” Burbaugh said.

Michael Hamments / Pexels The federally-threatened Florida scrub-jay, the only species of bird endemic to the state, is among the birds that can be found at North Peninsula State Park.

A full circle moment

The county’s approved Highbridge Park expansion marks a final step toward the state’s goal of protecting land surrounding the nearby North Peninsula State Park . Those adjacent lands making up what’s known as the state park’s optimum boundary foster parkland continuity and access, and allow for the state to potentially expand future recreational activities.

“This is the last unpurchased parcel by the public in [North Peninsula],” Burbaugh said. “So we were proud to do that, and basically close out the park’s kind of footprint in Northeast Volusia County.”

Back in 1986, Volusia became the first county in the nation to vote to tax itself to buy conservation land, Burbaugh said. The program, known then as Volusia’s Endangered Lands Program, later became Volusia Forever .

In the years since 1986, Volusia County gradually bought up parcels of land which ultimately became North Peninsula State Park.

“We've been investing in this area because it is a treasure,” Burbaugh said.