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Are We There Yet?

Starship flies again and the hunt for galactic glue

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT
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SpaceX's Starship V3 takes flight from Texas.
SpaceX
SpaceX's Starship V3 takes flight from Texas.

SpaceX’s Starship took its 12th flight last week, testing a new version of the rocket that can send massive amounts of stuff into space. It’s also slated to take NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.

It’s been a rocky road to get to this point and all eyes have been on this vehicle. We’ll speak with NPR’s senior editor and correspondent Geoff Brumfiel about this critical test flight and SpaceX’s plan to take the company public.

Then, What holds our galaxy together? A new telescope launching later this year wants to find out. We speak with NASA’s Mark Melton about the Roman Space telescope’s search for dark matter, galactic glue and planets outside our own solar system.

Are We There Yet?
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Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne