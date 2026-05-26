Starship flies again and the hunt for galactic glue

SpaceX’s Starship took its 12th flight last week, testing a new version of the rocket that can send massive amounts of stuff into space. It’s also slated to take NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.

It’s been a rocky road to get to this point and all eyes have been on this vehicle. We’ll speak with NPR’s senior editor and correspondent Geoff Brumfiel about this critical test flight and SpaceX’s plan to take the company public.

Then, What holds our galaxy together? A new telescope launching later this year wants to find out. We speak with NASA’s Mark Melton about the Roman Space telescope’s search for dark matter, galactic glue and planets outside our own solar system.

