Live Updates: Hurricane Milton

Source: County of Volusia's YouTube page Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Volusia County officials have issued evacuation orders for areas east of the intercoastal waterway, ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The orders include people who live in manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying areas, campsites, recreational vehicles, and other areas prone to flooding.

Shelters in the county will begin opening Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Clint Mecham of Emergency Management said the county’s expecting about a foot of rainfall, localized flooding, Category 1 storm winds, and widespread power outages.

He said he wants to see people taking this seriously.

“This is a substantial threat, not only to Volusia County, but to many areas across the state of Florida. Don't be fooled or get complacent with the reports that this storm will lose its intensity by the time it reaches us, we're still going to get hit very, very hard,” Mecham said.

The county also announced the institution of a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the curfew will be strictly enforced.

“There's a reason why we're telling you to evacuate. It's not because we're on a power trip. It's because we might not be able to get to you. And we've had people you know, just look around at the folks who didn't evacuate during Helena were asked to evacuate. So please use a little common sense here,” Chitwood said.

Volusia schools will have early release Tuesday and be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is yet to be determined.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.