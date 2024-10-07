LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: Hurricane Milton
Central Florida counties under Hurricane Watch, Warning
As of 5 p.m. Monday, a hurricane warning has been issued for most of Central Florida, from Sumter, Lake and Marion counties eastward to Seminole, Orange and Osceola.
Brevard and Volusia counties are now under a hurricane watch.
A hurricane warning means that sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher are expected within the next 36 hours.
Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday evening and cross the state on Thursday. Orlando is at the center of the forecast cone.
Evacuations ordered in Volusia, Marion counties
Volusia and Marion counties have announced mandatory evacuations due to possible impacts of Hurricane Milton.
In Volusia County, the evacuation takes effect beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday. It applies to all areas east of the intracoast waterway, all manufactured and mobile homes, all low-lying areas and other areas areas prone to flooding, and all campsites and RV parks.
The Volusia County announcement says: "Hurricane Milton poses a significant threat of heavy rainfall, flooding, and damaging winds and gusts. Evacuees are encouraged to seek short-distance evacuations to a nearby location, stay with friends or family, or visit www.volusia.org to find local shelters and help minimize traffic congestion."
In Marion County, the evacuation order takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It applies to "those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe."
In making the announcement of Facebook, the Sheriff's Office says: "Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so."
The county also announced that several shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Find the Marion and Volusia shelters HERE.
Volusia County officials issue evacuation orders, curfew ahead of Hurricane Milton
Volusia County officials have issued evacuation orders for areas east of the intercoastal waterway, ahead of Hurricane Milton.
The orders include people who live in manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying areas, campsites, recreational vehicles, and other areas prone to flooding.
Shelters in the county will begin opening Wednesday at 9 a.m.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, Clint Mecham of Emergency Management said the county’s expecting about a foot of rainfall, localized flooding, Category 1 storm winds, and widespread power outages.
He said he wants to see people taking this seriously.
“This is a substantial threat, not only to Volusia County, but to many areas across the state of Florida. Don't be fooled or get complacent with the reports that this storm will lose its intensity by the time it reaches us, we're still going to get hit very, very hard,” Mecham said.
The county also announced the institution of a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the curfew will be strictly enforced.
“There's a reason why we're telling you to evacuate. It's not because we're on a power trip. It's because we might not be able to get to you. And we've had people you know, just look around at the folks who didn't evacuate during Helena were asked to evacuate. So please use a little common sense here,” Chitwood said.
Volusia schools will have early release Tuesday and be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is yet to be determined.
Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.
To ease and encourage evacuations, Governor DeSantis says highway shoulders are open, hotels offer reduced rates
Governor Ron DeSantis said the shoulders are now open on I-4 and I-75 ahead of Hurricane Milton.
DeSantis said this will help to make evacuations quicker. Tolls have also already been lifted on those roads to expedite and encourage evacuations.
“The Florida Department of Transportation is opening roadway shoulders as necessary to facilitate evacuations and ease congestion on I-4 and I-75 so the shoulder is completely open all the way until SR 417, in Central Florida,” said DeSantis.
The governor said hotels like Rosen properties, Red Roof Inns, Aloft Hotels, La Quinta, Motel Six, Best Western, and Holiday Inn are all offering reduced rates for people evacuating from Hurricane Milton.
The state agency Visit Florida is curating a list of hotel properties offering reduced rates for evacuees.
“Visit Florida has emergency accommodation modules on Expedia, Priceline and Booking.com for those evacuating, these modules will continue to provide real time hotel availability and lodging resources. We're working with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to continue to, as is standard in these emergencies, encourage hotels to reduce pressure prices,” says DeSantis.
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.
Watch the governor's press conference where he talks about reduced rates here:
Seminole County expects debris, flooding from Hurricane Milton
Seminole County is preparing for intense winds, flooding and damage from Hurricane Milton.
Alan Harris, the Emergency Management Director for Seminole County, said the county has been working with debris contractors ahead of the storm. Forecasts show that the storm could create up to 10 million cubic yards of debris.
“To put that into Disney terms, that is 33 Spaceship Earths at Epcot Center,” Harris said. “That's a lot of debris to pick up; 33 spaceship Earths. It is going to take us a long, long time to pick up debris.”
Residents that still have trash or debris from Hurricane Helene can take it to Seminole County landfills. Regular trash pickup is still scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Along with debris, the county is seeing historically high levels of groundwater. Seminole County residents have been raising concerns about flooding as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.
The county has distributed over 40,000 sandbags so far and has planned to give out more tomorrow. Sandbag locations in Seminole County close at noon Tuesday. .
“The slowing of the storm has actually helped us a little bit community wide,” Harris said. “Helps us to prepare a little bit more.”
Seminole County Government will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. As the storm approaches, the county urges residents to take precautions.
“Residents should have several days worth of food and water,” Harris said. “We know that power will be out for a while. We know the communication systems may be down for a while. So please prepare the families. You can stay up to date on all things hurricane Milton related for here in Seminole County, again, by going to our Prepare Seminole website.”
Residents can sign up for emergency text alerts by texting Storm 2024 to 888-777. Seminole County’s assistance information line is 407-665-0000.
Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton
There will be no flights out of Orlando International Airport Wednesday, October 9 as the airport will pause commercial operations Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport will ground all passenger and private flights out of the airports on Wednesday morning.
The airport itself will remain open to accept emergency aid and relief flights as part of hurricane recovery.
Commercial operations will resume as soon as possible after a damage assessment can be conducted.
Passengers should check their individual airlines for flight updates.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says the airport is not an authorized shelter and cannot be used to accommodate any residents or passengers during severe weather like hurricanes.
GOAA officials say they will continue to monitor the storm and deliver updates as needed.
City of Orlando prepares for Hurricane Milton
The City of Orlando and Mayor Buddy Dyer said four downtown parking garages will have fees waived for residents who wish to leave their car in the covered garages.
Those parking garages are:
- Central at 53 W Central Blvd
- Jefferson at 62 W Jefferson Street
- Orange County Administration at 300 Liberty Avenue
- Library at 112 E Central Blvd
The fee-free parking will begin Wednesday at 6 a.m. and end Friday at noon – depending on weather and road conditions.
The Orlando Utilities Commission also said those in its service area should prepare to be without power for multiple days.
Service restoration will be assessed immediately following the storm, but it will take about 48 hours to provide estimated restoration times. OUC said restoration will be based on priority.
“Critical areas” like hospitals, police and fire stations will take priority. Restoration to the most amount of people in the most efficient way will follow.
Residents are reminded to stay wary of dangers like drowned power lines and fallen trees – as well as the danger of using a generator inside or in a garage.
Residents can check if their contact information is up to date at my.OUC.com
Water management district stands ready, ahead of Milton and amid minor flooding
As of 1:30pm Monday, the National Weather Service was forecasting that some kind of mitigation action would be necessary to prepare for “significant hydrologic activity” at four St. Johns River monitoring gauges in east Central Florida: near Astor, DeLand, Lake Harney and Sanford.
At the Astor gauge in Lake County, a flood warning was in effect until further notice, impacting Lake and Volusia counties. Minor flooding was already occurring at that portion of the river, with water levels reaching 2.84 feet (above Astor’s flood stage of 2.3 feet), and moderate flooding of 3-4 feet predicted by later on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the river’s Lake Harney gauge recorded water levels of 5.91 feet Monday afternoon, inching close to 6 feet: the marker for when mitigation action is necessary for that part of the river, per NWS. Minor flooding of 8.3 feet was predicted for that part of the river by Saturday morning.
Read more about the potential for flooding and the precautions water managers are taking.
Hurricane watch in effect for Central Florida
A hurricane watch is in effect for most of Central Florida, from Sumter and Marion counties east to Orange, Seminole and Osceola.
"So everyone in this area is at risk of seeing damaging hurricane force winds during Wednesday into Wednesday night," said National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan in a briefing after the 11 a.m. update. "We're likely to see these hurricane watches extended eastward, over to the east coast of Florida later today."
The watches mean Hurricane Milton poses a possible threat of hurricane force winds (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) in the next 48 hours.
And the rainfall could be impactful, too.
"Milton is going to be moving relatively quickly, but we're still going to see the potential for some very heavy rainfall," Brennan said. "Widespread rainfall totals of five to 10 inches, isolated totals as high as 15 inches, especially into the north of the track. ... There could be considerable flash and urban flooding, moderate to major river flooding in this area from Wednesday all the way into Thursday morning."
Here’s update from NHC Director Brennan:
Most Central Florida K-12 schools, colleges and universities close ahead of Hurricane Milton
Schools are closing in Central Florida ahead of Milton.
Brevard, Seminole and Volusia County Schools will have an early release day on Tuesday, October 8.
Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10.
Rollins College has closed Monday, October 7.
AdventHealth University, Barry School of Law, Daytona State College, Embry Riddle, Florida Tech, Lake-Sumter State College, Nova Southeastern University, Stetson and UCF are closed starting Tuesday, October 8.
For a full list of school closures in Central Florida, click here.
Governor DeSantis won't extend voter registration ahead of Hurricane Milton, but could change polling sites after
Governor Ron DeSantis says he will not extend voter registration deadlines ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 7.
Voter rights groups had called on the governor to extend the deadline due to stormy and rainy weather ahead of the hurricane.
DeSantis says he might sign an executive order after the storm, as he did after Hurricane Helene, to change polling locations if there is damage to sites.
Watch the governor’s full press conference where he discusses important Milton updates:
Need to register to vote? Click here.
Central Florida cities and counties open sandbag locations
In response to possible flash flooding, counties throughout the region have opened sand bag locations. Typically, residents are asked to fill the bags themselves, though assistance is available at some locations.
You'll find a list of sites in this article, As Milton approaches, Central Florida sandbag locations open. The article is being updated as more locations are announced.