SPOTLIGHT: "What I Didn’t Say” explores Parkinson’s from a patient's view

The play is called “What I Didn’t Say,” and its subtitle doesn’t flinch: “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Awareness.” It’s written and performed by Matthew Moore, a professional actor who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease in 2019. Moore has said he wrote the play to both fight back against his condition and create the rare opportunity for audiences to learn about the Parkinson’s experience from a patient’s perspective.

Cheryl Bennett is the Executive Director of the Parkinson’s Association of Central Florida. She says the group is bringing “What I Didn’t Say” back to The Plaza Live, after a short run to sold-out houses last year created popular demand.

“It's surprisingly funny at times, but it's honest, it's emotional. It brings forward awareness, and it's as much about the things we don't say out loud,” said Bennett of the play. “It's finding a voice and communicating the things when we say, ‘Oh, we're fine,’ but we're really not. And it's how you express those emotions that your loved ones, caregivers, physicians, everyone wants to hear and needs to hear, but you may not know a way to say it.”

And, Bennett emphasized, “It also shares the fact that you're not alone in this fight.”

Matthew Moore / Lamp and Light Productions Matthew Moore answers questions about his play "What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson’s Awareness."

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines Parkinson's disease as a progressive movement disorder of the nervous system that causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to weaken, become damaged, and die. The disease leads to movement issues, like tremors and impaired balance. Eventually, a patient’s ability to walk and talk may be compromised.

Bennett stressed that the play is for everyone, but it does have special features for people affected by Parkinson’s, like patients, caregivers and family members. After each performance, there’s a talkback session with playwright and actor Matthew Moore, as well as a movement disorder specialist who treats Parkinson’s.

“The audience can ask questions,” said Bennett. “It's an intimate venue, so it's a great opportunity to ask questions of the playwright and his emotions as he's gone through this, sharing what you're feeling, but also to ask questions of the movement disorder specialist, so that they can answer those questions that maybe you have been hesitant to ask of your own doctor.”

