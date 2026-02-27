Orange County leaders consider 1-cent infrastructure tax for November ballot

Orange County voters have a history of saying yes on conservation issues -- and a recent history of saying no to a transportation tax.

They rejected one in a 2022 referendum.

So how might they vote on a sales tax that combines both issues and also incorporates others needs, like affordable housing? At the county's request, a national nonprofit -- the Trust for Public Land -- has been looking into that question and will report to the County Commission at a special meeting beginning 1 p.m. Monday.

Commissioners will consider if they want to ask voters for the one cent local infrastructure tax.

Commissioner Nicole Wilson has advocated for this discussion for more than a year.

The environment and preservation are “near and dear to Orange County residents,” and that motivates her, Wilson said. “And quite frankly, you know, I don't have any interest in putting something on the ballot that wouldn't be appealing to Orange County residents.“

She said the briefing including the nonprofit’s polling numbers on Monday is step one.

"Step number two," she said, "what direction is the board going to take with that information? And I think, you know, it can go any number of ways, including nowhere."

The sales tax would generate an estimated $529 million a year for Orange County and another $229 million for its cities.

Throughout last year, the county studied the need for -- and the public's interest in -- a tax to fund transportation. A survey found roadway construction was the public’s top priority.

But this type of local tax could also build transit systems, buy environmentally sensitive land, create parks and trails, support affordable housing and address stormwater needs.

If commissioners do want it on the November ballot, they'll set a public hearing for early April. And they’ll need to spell out how it would be spent.

Depending on the Florida Legislature, the November ballot could also contain state constitutional amendments cutting property taxes.