What are Central Florida’s representatives in Congress saying about the Iran attack?

Central Florida members of Congress who have spoken out about the ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have broken along party lines.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott posted a short video supporting President Donald Trump’s use of the military “in precise attacks to preserve American lives.”

And he wrote: “America will ALWAYS stand with our great friend Israel, and we must never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

On the Democratic side, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Orlando denounced the attacks as "Trump's illegal and dangerous war."

In a social media post, Frost said Congress should reconvene immediately to vote on a war powers resolution.

Democratic leaders and some Republicans reiterated that under the U.S. Constitution it is Congress, not the president, that must authorize a war.

Frost's post concludes by saying: "Whether this is about politics, oil, shielding himself from scandal, or backing Benjamin Netanyahu, one thing is clear: this is an unnecessary war of choice, launched without transparency or accountability."

GOP representatives Randy Fine, Cory Mills and Daniel Webster backed Trump's decision.

"I have long agreed with President Donald J. Trump that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon," Webster said in a Facebook post Saturday morning. "President Trump afforded the Iranian regime opportunity to secure a deal, but the regime again crossed the President’s redline."

In Facebook posts, Mills underscored his recent statements that the Iranian regime "must be eliminated."

"President Trump and this administration are about taking action and not weak rhetoric once diplomatic efforts fail," he posted.

Fine, who in recent weeks has drawn attention and outrage over his anti-Muslim posts on social media, was the most forceful in his support.

He posted: "We are with you, Mr. President.

"We will cut off the head of the snake of Muslim terror,

"Bring lasting peace to the Middle East,

"And save the Iranian People.

"Bombs away."