© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What are Central Florida’s representatives in Congress saying about the Iran attack?

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes,
Talia Blake
Published February 28, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, posted a short video in support of President Donald Trump’s attack on Iran.
Screenshot
/
Facebook
U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, posted a short video in support of President Donald Trump’s attack on Iran.

Central Florida members of Congress who have spoken out about the ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have broken along party lines.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott posted a short video supporting President Donald Trump’s use of the military “in precise attacks to preserve American lives.”

And he wrote: “America will ALWAYS stand with our great friend Israel, and we must never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

On the Democratic side, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Orlando denounced the attacks as "Trump's illegal and dangerous war."

In a social media post, Frost said Congress should reconvene immediately to vote on a war powers resolution.

Democratic leaders and some Republicans reiterated that under the U.S. Constitution it is Congress, not the president, that must authorize a war.

Frost's post concludes by saying: "Whether this is about politics, oil, shielding himself from scandal, or backing Benjamin Netanyahu, one thing is clear: this is an unnecessary war of choice, launched without transparency or accountability."

GOP representatives Randy Fine, Cory Mills and Daniel Webster backed Trump's decision.

"I have long agreed with President Donald J. Trump that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon," Webster said in a Facebook post Saturday morning. "President Trump afforded the Iranian regime opportunity to secure a deal, but the regime again crossed the President’s redline."

In Facebook posts, Mills underscored his recent statements that the Iranian regime "must be eliminated."

"President Trump and this administration are about taking action and not weak rhetoric once diplomatic efforts fail," he posted.

Fine, who in recent weeks has drawn attention and outrage over his anti-Muslim posts on social media, was the most forceful in his support.

He posted: "We are with you, Mr. President.

"We will cut off the head of the snake of Muslim terror,

"Bring lasting peace to the Middle East,

"And save the Iranian People.

"Bombs away."
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to Central Florida Public Media. She is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with degrees in both Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. While at UCF, she was an intern for Central Florida’s public affairs show, Intersection. She joined on as Morning Edition Host in 2019. In 2022, Ms. Blake was appointed to the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist’s board of directors.
See stories by Talia Blake
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details