The Florida Roundup Live at Central Florida Public Media

Experience The Florida Roundup live at Central Florida Public Media. Be part of the conversation as local guests and newsmakers dive into some of Central Florida’s most pressing stories—broadcast in real-time. The Florida Roundup is co-produced by WLRN in Miami and WUSF in Tampa, and airs Fridays at Noon on Central Florida Public Media 90.7 FM & 89.5 FM.

  • Lunch and seating at 11:30 am
  • The Florida Roundup broadcast begins promptly at Noon

Event Date:
Friday, February 27, 2026

Even Location:
11510 East Colonial Dr. Orlando FL, 32817

RSVP Required
Click here to RSVP Now

Limited Seating Fundraiser Meet & Greet with Tom Hudson on Thursday Night

Tom Hudson - Host of The Florida Roundup
Ivan Apfel
/
WLRN
Tom Hudson - Host of The Florida Roundup

