Spotlight: Timucua Arts Foundation serves audiences, elevates artists

As Timucua Arts Foundation approaches a musical milestone, the community is invited to an Open House to help mark the occasion – the 60th live album being recorded by musical acts at Timucua, for free.

Timucua’s co-founder and artistic director Benoit Glazer explained his guiding philosophy that the arts are for everyone, and that the entire community is invited into his unique, state-of-the-art, absolutely enormous…living room.

Yep, his living room. “We have a very unique venue, straight in the heart of the community, because it's our home,” Glazer said. His “living room” is a two-story state-of-the-art concert venue, with built-in recording and broadcasting equipment, along with what he calls an “active acoustic control system.” A small but functional stage graces the front.

“We operate in a different way than most venues…we are there to support the artists and musicians and actors who come through,” said Glazer. “So, we serve the performers as much as we serve the audience.”

Serving the performers is a multifaceted task, Glazer explained, beginning with helping touring musicians plan bookings in Florida venues beyond Timucua.

“And then, once they are booked, we offer them support on their marketing materials. Oftentimes, you know, musicians and artists are not necessarily the best people at marketing themselves,” Glazer laughed knowingly. “And then once they get here, they don't have to bring a lot of large equipment, because we have it. And then we have a full recording and broadcast studio, with five cameras and state-of-the-art audio equipment. And so we record them, and we film them, we edit the videos for free…all of that to help them market themselves and or get a product that they can sell.”

Glazer explained that he was a touring musician for many years, and he knows that getting established takes a long time, and is usually expensive and discouraging.

And that’s why he offers a launching pad for bands and performers “to come to play at Timucua and not have to pay a lot of money and get as much support as we can give them,” said Glazer. “And that’s my motivation, is because I lived it. I know what it is.”

Like many cultural organizations across Florida, Timucua is facing unusual challenges this year due to the unexpected zeroing out of arts funding from the State of Florida’s annual budget. Glazer said the best way for community members to help, is to attend events of arts organizations across the area, and yes, his included.

“When the place is full, it's a magical atmosphere and experience for the audience and the performers,” he said. “And then it just makes for a very good time.”

