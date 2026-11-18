Vulcan’s flight anomaly

United Launch Alliance is investigating what went wrong during Sunday’s launch of its Vulcan rocket that failed to deliver 40 satellites for Amazon’s internet constellation into orbit.

In a statement, ULA said that about 10 minutes after launching from Cape Canaveral, the Vulcan rocket experienced an anomaly and failed to get its payload of 40 Amazon internet satellites into orbit.

“We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible,” ULA said.

Sunday’s launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was Vulcan’s first launch in nearly nine months. Previously, two Vulcan launches experienced anomalies with the side solid rocket boosters (SRBs) of the rocket. ULA grounded the fleet as it investigated the issue.

ULA still has yet to find the root cause of the side booster issue, but the company implemented fixes ahead of the latest attempt.

While the company said it doesn’t “have any specific data yet to understand what occurred,” it appears the boosters aren’t to blame for this most recent issue. The SRBs are jettisoned from the rocket about a minute after launch, about nine minutes before ULA said the anomaly occurred.

The company says it doesn't yet know what happened but will comb through the data to find out the cause of the anomaly and how Vulcan can get back to flight.

If stories like this deepen your connection to our community, take the next step—support the independent journalism that makes them possible.

ULA has retired or ended production of its other rockets. Former space industry executive Dale Ketcham said that means a grounding of Vulcan is a blow to the company.

“It is a more meaningful loss because of the nature of the investment that ULA has in this vehicle,” said Ketcham.

The Vulcan rocket uses a pair of BE-4 boosters manufactured by Blue Origin. The boosters are also used on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and were the cause of an explosion that destroyed a launch pad in May and grounded that rocket. Blue Origin traced the explosion to an oxygen valve on the BE-4 engine and is implementing a fix.

While in the early stages of the investigation, it’s unclear where the anomaly occurred, but “if it's a BE-4, that's probably a worst-case scenario,” Ketcham said.

This launch was the first of 38 launches planned for Amazon as it builds its internet satellite constellation called Amazon Leo, a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink.

“They very much need to get up there to be able to start generating capacity to effectively try to launch a competition with Starlink,” Ketcham said. “I know basically everyone would like to see competition because everybody likes choices, but that's a real problem for Amazon because that constellation is already very behind schedule.”

There are less than 400 Amazon Leo satellites currently in orbit. The company is planning for upwards of 5,000 satellites once fully operational.

Catching Starship

SpaceX launched its giant Starship rocket from Texas for its 15th test flight.

SpaceX The upper stage of SpaceX's Starship rocket being caught after the vehicles 15th test flight.

One of the mission’s goals was to catch Starship -- the vehicle’s silvery upper stage -- and its booster after launch. While the booster had some tech issues and exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, SpaceX was able to recover Starship for the very first time.

SpaceX has caught its booster before with large mechanical arms mounted to the launch pad during previous test flights, but catching a rocket’s upper stage has never been done before. Ars Technica’s senior space editor Eric Berger was there in Texas for the catch.

Berger said it was cloudy as Starship’s upper stage started returning to Earth.

“You were just kind of watching and waiting, and then like in the last 30 seconds, it drops out of the clouds,” Berger said. “It was so visually arresting to see this rocket come back in a horizontal configuration, and then it sort of makes this wild swing over, and then swings back, and then is caught by the launch tower. It was pretty amazing to behold, and I think everyone was kind of watching, holding their breath thinking, ‘Well, something could go wrong. They're going to wave off last minute.’ But then it actually was caught, and it was this pretty fantastic moment.”

Again, the booster exploded and could not be recovered. Berger said the explosion could be felt miles away. However, even though it was lost, Berger said this mission demonstrated that Starship is an operational rocket.

“They're deploying payloads for the second time,” Berger said. “They took Starlink satellites to space, and this is basically a month's worth of Falcon Nine launches in a single go. they're generating revenue from the Starship program finally…from the standpoint of the rocket performance, this was the most complete Starship flight we've seen to date, both from launch and then in space performance.

The future of Starship is crucial, not just for SpaceX, but for the Artemis program. NASA plans to use Starship in the upcoming missions as the Human Landing System that will take the crew from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface.

“This is an important step forward in terms of increasing the launch cadence of Starship,” Berger said. “To enable moon landings, you really need to get to monthly Starship launches. Then you need to get to weekly Starship launches at least. So, then really, I think the big goals in ‘27 will be to step by step increase Starship launches such that they become much more frequent than they've been in the past.”