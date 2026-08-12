Central Floridians respond with donations for Colombia’s earthquake survivors

Volunteers in Central Florida are collecting nonperishable foods, toiletries, first aid supplies and other items for earthquake victims in Colombia.

On Wednesday, two days after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake, the death toll was at more than 200 people, according to The Associated Press. Many more were missing.

The Colombian American Chamber of Commerce of Orlando led one of those efforts to respond in Central Florida.

Maria Maya, a Realtor with Keller Williams Advantage III Realty, is working with that group to collect supplies at her Orlando office.

There's a second drop-off location at the Floors & Tiles in Kissimmee.

Here are those addresses:



9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite 107, Orlando

2985 Michigan Ave., Kissimmee.

"We are having a beautiful response for people," Maya said. "But it's not enough. Definitely, we need more help. We need more donations."

At the Kissimmee location, Adela Davis emphasized that they don't need water or clothing or shoes. She said they do need non-prescription medications and mosquito netting.

And she suggested that people, if they order supplies online, send those donations directly to Miami for the flight to Colombia. That location is 2301 NW 107th Ave., No. 102, Miami, FL 33172.

"It's one less step," she said. But if they [have] supplies at home, she said they're welcome to bring them in -- before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Maya said this effort -- in Central Florida and Miami -- is in partnership with the first lady of Colombia, Ana Lucía Pineda, who started the "Colombia One Heart" campaign to coordinate humanitarian relief.

Maya said their donations will be taken to Miami Thursday night for a flight to Colombia on Friday.

"So over the weekend," she said, "they're going to distribute all of the donations to the people in need."

Maya said there’s a particular need for blankets, sleeping bags and air mattresses.

"That is something that is really, really needed right now," she said. " People are sleeping [on] the floors outside. They can’t go back to their houses or apartments. They're very dangerous. So people are sleeping outside the houses."