Central Florida students head back to school with new safety measures in place

So long, summer. School is back in session.

Students in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties are returning to classrooms Monday for the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Along with new teachers, artificial intelligence policies, schedules and routines, some students are also returning to campuses with new safety technology.

Districts across Central Florida are putting a focus on everything from school bus safety to campus security and vaping as they prepare for another school year.

Brevard expands security technology

Brevard Public Schools A 2026 performance audit of Brevard Public Schools says the district plans to expand OpenGate security systems to middle and elementary schools as funding becomes available.

Brevard Public Schools is expanding its OpenGate weapons-detection program beyond high schools. The district began rolling out the technology in 2024, with the goal of having systems in all traditional high schools by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The walk-through systems are designed to detect weapons as people enter school buildings. Brevard’s school district has said the technology allows students to keep moving through the entrance rather than stopping for a traditional metal-detector screening.

According to a 2026 performance audit of BPS, the district plans to expand OpenGate systems to middle and elementary schools as funding becomes available. The audit said BPS planned to secure funding for middle and elementary schools by 2028, with installations completed by 2030.

The district plans to phase in the technology across its middle schools, rather than installing the detectors at every campus at once.

Brevard is also adding vape detectors to high school bathrooms. The ceiling-mounted sensors can alert administrators when they detect vapor or smoke.

Lake County puts cameras on school buses

Lake County Public Schools For Lake County students, the district is adding new stop-arm cameras to its fleet of about 240 school buses.

For students in Lake County, one of the biggest changes will happen before they even reach campus.

The district is putting new stop-arm cameras on its fleet of about 240 school buses that are expected to be on the road as the school year begins.

The cameras are designed to capture drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus while its stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing.

Lake County will issue warnings to drivers caught illegally passing stopped school buses through Oct. 9. After that, violators will receive citations from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County commute

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Orange County Public Schools students head back Tuesday, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 61 school crossing guard positions still need to be filled for the 2026-27 school year.

Orange County Public School students start school Tuesday, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking to fill 61 school crossing guard positions for the 2026-27 school year.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in an email it currently has 309 school crossing guards.

When a crossing guard position is vacant, the sheriff’s office says it works to assign an available deputy or trained civilian employee to cover the crossing when possible.

OSCO says its goal is to have permanent crossing guards in place to provide consistent coverage.

Getting to school safely

The return of hundreds of thousands of students also means more buses, pedestrians, bicycles and cars on Central Florida roads.

Districts are reminding families to review bus routes and stops, know who is picking students up and make sure children understand their transportation plans.

Drivers are also being asked to slow down in school zones and watch for students crossing roads.