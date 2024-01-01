Cheryn Stone

Engage@cfpublic.org

Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

Cheryn began her news career in Charlottesville while attending the University of Virginia. Her first jobs were behind the scenes as a photojournalist and producer; later, she moved in front of the camera as a reporter and anchor.

From there, she worked in the Carolinas. She returned to her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, as a freelance reporter before moving to Central Florida.

In her free time, Cheryn likes to spend time with her pets while enjoying a good cup of coffee.