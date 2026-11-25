The Orange County Commission will vote Tuesday on an ordinance to make Tourist Development Tax funding available for eco-tourism and natural resource infrastructure, like lakes, rivers and beach park facilities.

The ordinance would create two new, nature-based grant programs already included in Orange County’s TDT spending plan, which commissioners approved last month by a vote of 6 to 1. The plan lays out how the county will spend $786 million of tax revenues over the next ten years.

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Over 10 years, beginning in 2028, the county plans to direct $50 million of TDT revenue to each of the new programs: the Natural Resources Tourism Infrastructure Grant Program and Eco-tourism Grant Program.

The first program would fund investments in the county’s natural resources tourism infrastructure, like beach park facilities and efforts to restore lakes and rivers accessible to the public. The second program would fund ecotourism grants, to support the county’s “nature-based tourism assets.”

The county’s TDT or “hotel bed” tax is a 6% tax levied for hotel and short-term rental stays of less than six months.